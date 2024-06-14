Safety Tony Jefferson comes out of retirement to sign with Los Angeles Chargers
Veteran safety Tony Jefferson has come out of retirement to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Friday.
The 32-year-old Jefferson had a tryout during the Chargers' minicamp, which concluded Thursday.
The Chargers will be the fifth team for Jefferson. He made the Arizona Cardinals' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and has also played for the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. He joined the Ravens' front office last year as an intern as part of the NFL's Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship.
Jefferson has played in 113 regular-season games over his 10-year career and started 67 with 9.5 sacks, four interceptions, 24 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
Jefferson gives the Chargers depth and experience in the secondary. Derwin James and Alohi Gilman are expected to be the starting safeties.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
