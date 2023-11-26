National Football League
Russell Wilson's 'Pizza! Pizza!' audible goes viral as Broncos defeat Browns
National Football League

Russell Wilson's 'Pizza! Pizza!' audible goes viral as Broncos defeat Browns

Published Nov. 26, 2023 7:44 p.m. ET

The Broncos have a five-game win streak and are 6-5 as Sean Payton and Russell Wilson have engineered a stunning midseason turnaround.

Even more incredible? Russell Wilson's audible cadence.

FOX Sports microphones caught Wilson audibling to a read option play using the phrase "Pizza! Pizza!", which caught the attention of many around social media — including Little Caesar's itself.

The play worked, too, as Wilson scrambled to set up a first-and-goal that the Broncos eventually converted to take a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Denver won by a final score of 29-12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Little Caesar's has used that exact phrase as its primary slogan for years and constantly features a clip of its mascot saying it at the end of advertisements. 

But the popular pizza chain was not the only one who took notice of Wilson's unusual audible signal.

Of course, notable audible phrases are hardly new for NFL fans — or, in particular, Broncos fans. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has recently drawn buzz for his common pre-snap "Here we go," while former Broncos star Peyton Manning used to famously yell "Omaha," which became the namesake of his production company.

Wilson now improbably has the Broncos competing for a playoff spot in his second season in Denver. He also apparently has a new catchphrase to go along with his infamous "Broncos Country, let's ride."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Texas A&M reportedly set to hire Duke's Mike Elko as head coach

Texas A&M reportedly set to hire Duke's Mike Elko as head coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes