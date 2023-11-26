National Football League Russell Wilson's 'Pizza! Pizza!' audible goes viral as Broncos defeat Browns Published Nov. 26, 2023 7:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Broncos have a five-game win streak and are 6-5 as Sean Payton and Russell Wilson have engineered a stunning midseason turnaround.

Even more incredible? Russell Wilson's audible cadence.

FOX Sports microphones caught Wilson audibling to a read option play using the phrase "Pizza! Pizza!", which caught the attention of many around social media — including Little Caesar's itself.

The play worked, too, as Wilson scrambled to set up a first-and-goal that the Broncos eventually converted to take a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Denver won by a final score of 29-12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Little Caesar's has used that exact phrase as its primary slogan for years and constantly features a clip of its mascot saying it at the end of advertisements.

But the popular pizza chain was not the only one who took notice of Wilson's unusual audible signal.

Of course, notable audible phrases are hardly new for NFL fans — or, in particular, Broncos fans. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has recently drawn buzz for his common pre-snap "Here we go," while former Broncos star Peyton Manning used to famously yell "Omaha," which became the namesake of his production company.

Wilson now improbably has the Broncos competing for a playoff spot in his second season in Denver. He also apparently has a new catchphrase to go along with his infamous "Broncos Country, let's ride."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share