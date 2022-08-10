Russell Gage, Robert Hainsey leave Bucs' practice with injuries

National Football League
4 hours ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost two players — wide receiver Russell Gage and offensive lineman Robert Hainsey — to injury during their Wednesday practice against the Miami Dolphins.

Both men suffered leg injuries: The former pulled up during 1-on-1 on drills with a left leg ailment and limped off the field with trainers, while the latter was unable to make it to the locker room under his own power and had to be carted there.

The setbacks represent major concerns at key positions for Tampa. 

Gage was signed this offseason to a three-year, $30 million deal to fill a role left vacant by Antonio Brown. He was expected to be an invaluable contributor to the team's pass-heavy offense.

Hainsey, meanwhile, was an even larger scare. The tackle-turned-center was the man Tampa stamped as its new center after Pro Bowl snapper Ryan Jensen's potential season-ending blow, and losing him for substantial time would be a setback hard to return from.

Todd Bowles didn't return an update on either player following the practice, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hainsey was dealing with nothing more than cramps. Gage's status remains unknown.

