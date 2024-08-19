National Football League
Rookie Michael Penix Jr. to sit again in Falcons' final preseason game against the Jaguars
National Football League

Rookie Michael Penix Jr. to sit again in Falcons' final preseason game against the Jaguars

Published Aug. 19, 2024 7:43 p.m. ET

Rookie quarterback Michael Pennix Jr. has played in one preseason game for the Atlanta Falcons.

That's enough for coach Raheem Morris.

Penix, the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft and the Falcons' quarterback of the future, did not play in last weekend's game at Baltimore. He will sit again in the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night.

The decision to give Penix limited playing time has raised plenty of eyebrows, especially since starter Kirk Cousins isn't playing at all in the preseason as he returns from an Achilles tendon injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Morris said he's seen enough of Penix in practice, including two joint workouts with the Miami Dolphins, to evaluate his progress. The coach doesn't want to risk an injury in an exhibition contest.

"You've seen the amount of reps that Michael's been able to get without really taking away from our starter," Morris told reporters on Monday. "He's got a huge amount of reps versus our starting defense. And I feel really good about where he's going and what he's going to develop."

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in free agency, a deal that includes $100 million in guaranteed money. Then, in a stunning move, they used their first pick to draft Penix, saying he was too good to pass up.

Cousins, who turned 36 on Monday, is the starter for now. But it's clear the Falcons are grooming a path for Penix to eventually take over the No. 1 job.

After Matthew Judon, Justin Simmons moves, time to bet on the Falcons again?

After Matthew Judon, Justin Simmons moves, time to bet on the Falcons again?

While it would seem logical to give Penix an extended look during the preseason, Morris said there's no need. He said the team would have another chance to evaluate the rookie when the team holds an intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday.

"I could play him a little bit more if I needed something else," Morris said. "But I don't feel that way. And I don't think any of the people that I would talk to in that circle of trust would feel that way or we'd be playing him a little bit more."

In his lone preseason appearance, Penix completed 9 of 16 passes for 104 yards against the Dolphins, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke and undrafted rookie John Paddock took all the snaps against the Ravens, and that will be the case again on Friday.

Morris said it's all about getting to the regular season as healthy as possible, especially after two Atlanta players went down with season-ending injuries during training camp.

"Michael's role is really clear on what we want to see," the coach said. "He's done a great job of getting better throughout this process."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tyreek Hill to Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles: 'Sign the contract' to race me

Tyreek Hill to Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles: 'Sign the contract' to race me

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes