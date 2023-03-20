National Football League
National Football League

Roger Goodell, NFL owners expected to finalize multi-year contract extension

Updated Mar. 20, 2023 7:32 p.m. EDT

NFL owners are expected to finalize a multi-year contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell at next week's owners meetings in Phoenix, per ESPN.

The NFL's compensation committee is reportedly slated to present the proposed extension to team owners Tuesday during a special privileged session that only one member from each team is permitted to attend.

The sides have discussed a three-year extension, according to ESPN, but no official length has been agreed to yet. The economic framework of Goodell's new deal is also not known, but it is expected to be incentive-laden and likely the most lucrative deal ever given to any commissioner in any sport.

This would be the fourth extension for the 64-year-old Goodell, who took over for Paul Tagliabue on Sept. 1, 2006. The previous extensions came in 2009, 2012 and 2017. Goodell is just the fifth commissioner in league history, following Elmer Layden (1941-46), Bert Bell (1946-59), Pete Rozelle (1960-89) and Tagliabue (1989-2006).

During this most recent extension, Goodell and the NFL owners agreed to a collective bargaining agreement in 2020 with the players that established the 17-game regular season and 14-team playoff format. The league agreed to an 11-year, $113 billion media rights deal in 2021 with FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN and Amazon under Goodell's leadership.

