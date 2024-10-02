National Football League Robert Saleh says there is 'no cadence issue' with Aaron Rodgers, Jets offense Published Oct. 2, 2024 4:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Robert Saleh says any perceived issues with Aaron Rodgers' cadence and the New York Jets' offense can take a hike.

And he says there are no mixed signals, either.

The coach was terse Wednesday when asked whether he and his quarterback have spoken about Rodgers' calls at the line of scrimmage — something that has suddenly become a hot topic after an ugly loss last Sunday to Denver was filled with several mental mistakes on offense.

"There is no cadence issue," Saleh said. "There never was a cadence issue. That was created."

In other words, Saleh believes the situation was perhaps blown out of proportion by the media and some fans, who might have misconstrued comments by him after the game.

The Jets were called for 15 penalties against the Broncos, with 13 accepted — including five false starts by the offense. Saleh was asked what needs to change to clean up all of the mental mistakes.

"We've got to figure it out," the coach said after the game. "Whether or not we're good enough or ready to handle all the cadence. Cadence had not been an issue all camp. Felt like our operation had been operating pretty good. Obviously, today, it took a major step back."

Rodgers, in his 20th NFL season, has used his cadence to draw defenses offside his entire career. He has 18 touchdown passes on such "free plays," including one against San Francisco this season.

So, the 40-year-old quarterback was taken aback a bit when told by a reporter after the game Saleh said the offense could "dial back cadence" to avoid some of the Jets' pre-snap penalties.

"That's one way to do it," Rodgers said. "The other way is to hold them accountable. We haven't had an issue. ... It's been a weapon. We use it every day in practice. We rarely have a false start, and to have five today, it seemed like, four or five, it seems like an outlier. I don't know if we need to make mass changes based on kind of an outlier game."

When asked Monday to clarify his comments, Saleh insisted the Jets are "always going to push the envelope with cadence" and what he meant was in reference to the entire operation on offense.

"Getting in and out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, there's a communication that's being had," Saleh said Monday. "Those are all things that we can continue to look at and clean up. But from a cadence standpoint, that's part of what makes us who we are and we're going to continue to always push the envelope on that."

On Tuesday, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" and was asked about the growing "controversy" about his cadence.

"I think the question may have been posed in a way that might not have been exactly what was said," Rodgers said, referring to the postgame news conference with Saleh. "Listen, I've used my cadence my entire career. … Everything we do in the game, we do in practice. And that's why I said after the game that it felt like, I used the word ‘outlier,' maybe a better word is ‘anomaly.'"

Rodgers was scheduled to next address reporters in London on Friday ahead of the Jets' game there against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. But there have also been questions about the status of the relationship between Rodgers and Saleh, especially after their flubbed sideline bro-hug during New York's win over New England on Sept. 19 went viral.

"Aaron and I are fantastic," Saleh insisted Wednesday. "Love the guy."

It wasn't the only issue with which Saleh had to contend.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson went viral Tuesday when he said during an interview with ESPN Radio's Bart Scott that the Jets don't "do a lot of different stuff" on offense like many other teams. He said New York is still trying to find its identity on offense and his "route tree hasn't been what it is has been the last two years."

Wilson later said on social media he was simply responding to a "strung out question" about offensive identity by Scott, who used the Ravens and running back Derrick Henry as an example.

"I'm just glad he added context to the quote," Saleh said when asked about Wilson's comments.

The coach was then asked specifically about Wilson's assertion that his "route tree" has changed, and a stern Saleh said: "I'm not going to address it."

Limited but full

Rodgers acknowledged during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" he was "feeling a little banged up" and his left knee a bit swollen, saying it was "just kind of wear and tear in Week 4."

The quarterback was being listed as limited on the team's initial injury report for the week because he didn't participate in the team stretch before practice, but was expected to fully practice in all drills.

"We're not concerned," Saleh said. "It's for the spirit of the rule of if he's getting treatment on something, he's got to be on the injury report."

Fotu returns

Defensive lineman Leki Fotu returned to practice after spending the first four weeks of the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The Jets have 21 days to activate him, or he could be placed on season-ending injured reserve at the conclusion of that three-week period.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

