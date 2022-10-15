National Football League
Rob Gronkowski rejoins FOX Sports, will appear on Sunday NFL shows
National Football League

Rob Gronkowski rejoins FOX Sports, will appear on Sunday NFL shows

1 hour ago

Four-time All-Pro tight end and five-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will rejoin FOX Sports as an on-air analyst throughout the 2022 NFL season, appearing on FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff.

Gronkowski first joined FOX's NFL crew in 2019 after stepping away from the New England Patriots. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Tom Brady joined them in 2020 and spent two years there before retiring this summer.

Rob Gronkowski explains how he avoided a trade to the Lions by saying he was retired ' NFL ON FOX

Rob Gronkowski explains how he avoided a trade to the Lions by saying he was retired ' NFL ON FOX
Rob Gronkowski has come out of retirement for a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — but this isn't the first time Gronkowski has mixed retirement with a trade. This NFL season, Gronk explained how he said he was retired in order to avoid a trade to the Detroit Lions in 2018. Plus, Tony Gonzalez explains how he and Gronk almost became teammates after Tom Brady tried to lure the Hall of Fame tight end out of retirement.

Gronkowski is sixth in all-time receiving yards at tight end (9,286) and third in career touchdowns (92). 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Panthers listening to trade offers for Christian McCaffrey
National Football League

Panthers listening to trade offers for Christian McCaffrey

7 hours ago
Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Himes ruled out vs. Jaguars
National Football League

Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Himes ruled out vs. Jaguars

10 hours ago
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of concussion protocols
National Football League

Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of concussion protocols

11 hours ago
Steelers, Seahawks headline upsets in Cowherd's Week 6 'Blazin' 5'
National Football League

Steelers, Seahawks headline upsets in Cowherd's Week 6 'Blazin' 5'

11 hours ago
Why Matt Rhule likely won't return to college football — at least not yet
College Football

Why Matt Rhule likely won't return to college football — at least not yet

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes