National Football League Rob Gronkowski rejoins FOX Sports, will appear on Sunday NFL shows 1 hour ago

Four-time All-Pro tight end and five-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will rejoin FOX Sports as an on-air analyst throughout the 2022 NFL season, appearing on FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff.

Gronkowski first joined FOX's NFL crew in 2019 after stepping away from the New England Patriots. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Tom Brady joined them in 2020 and spent two years there before retiring this summer.

Rob Gronkowski explains how he avoided a trade to the Lions by saying he was retired ' NFL ON FOX Rob Gronkowski has come out of retirement for a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — but this isn't the first time Gronkowski has mixed retirement with a trade. This NFL season, Gronk explained how he said he was retired in order to avoid a trade to the Detroit Lions in 2018. Plus, Tony Gonzalez explains how he and Gronk almost became teammates after Tom Brady tried to lure the Hall of Fame tight end out of retirement.

Gronkowski is sixth in all-time receiving yards at tight end (9,286) and third in career touchdowns (92).

