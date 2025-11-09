Rob Gronkowski Rappels Down 5-Story Building in Wild 'FOX NFL Sunday' Stunt

Was Rob Gronkowski rappelling down the side of a building on "FOX NFL Sunday" on your bingo card today?

We hope so, because that's exactly what happened at the FOX Sports Studios lot in Los Angeles during a two-hour special-edition broadcast in honor of Veterans Day.

"Two years ago, I skydived at the Air Force (Academy)," Gronkowski said in front of hundreds of veterans and active duty service members. "Last year, I jumped out of a helicopter. I'm doing this for all of you veterans. Thank God for you guys. This is what you guys do on a daily basis. You guys sacrifice your life, and I just wanna be a part of it."

Gronkowski rappelled down the five-story building in roughly 75 seconds. Upon reaching the ground, he treated spectators to an iconic "Gronk Spike."

"Touchdown, veterans!," he cheered.

Previously, FOX Sports has saluted troops from Naval Base San Diego (2024), the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado (2023), Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar (2022), the U.S. Naval Academy-Annapolis (2021), Marine Corps Air Station Miramar-San Diego (2020), U.S. Military Academy-West Point (2019), Fort Benning (2018 and 2014), Naval Station Norfolk (2017), Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (2015), Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan (2009), and the USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea (2000).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !