Rob Gronkowski Debates The Greatest Catch From His Playing Career

What is Rob Gronkowski's best catch of all time?

Not even Gronkowski can decide. But when the all-time great tight end returned to New England after signing a ceremonial one-day contract to retire as a member of the Patriots on Wednesday, he posed two options.

One was a catch against the Buffalo Bills, the other — a grab against the Denver Broncos.

In the catch against the Bills, which occurred in Week 16 of the 2017 NFL season, Tom Brady connected with Gronkowski in the front corner of the end zone for a touchdown as the tight end broke free of Buffalo defensive back Micah Hyde to reel in the ball with his right paw. The catch tied the game at 10, and the Patriots used the momentum to build a 37-16 victory.

"I always love to stick it to them," Gronkowski said, making reference to the fact that he grew up in the Buffalo area.

The catch against the Broncos came in the fourth quarter of a game on Nov. 2, 2014, essentially sealing a 43-21 win for the Patriots. Brady rifled a pass across the middle of the field, and Gronkowski reached up his left arm, the one he had broken in the 2013 playoffs, to haul in the pass. He was taken down on the 1-yard line, but scored on the following play.

"I caught it with my broken forearm," Gronkowski said. "[Tom] threw it up there and I just turned around, and just one-handed and brought it in."

Gronkowski had a great week back in New England seven years after playing his final snap for the team.

"It's great being back here, all the memories are flowing," he said.