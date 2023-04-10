National Football League
Cardinals reportedly contacted by 'at least six teams' about third pick in 2023 draft
Updated Apr. 10, 2023 2:51 p.m. ET

Could we see another blockbuster trade at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Weeks after the Chicago Bears dealt the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers following reported trade negotiations with several teams, the Arizona Cardinals are also fielding widespread interest in the No. 3 overall pick, according to ESPN.

Like the Bears with Justin Fields, the Cardinals have verbally committed to 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback going forward despite a new general manager and head coach in place in Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon. Unlike the Bears, whose front office made repeated public indications that they would trade the pick in the days leading up to the deal with the Panthers, the Cardinals are reportedly still considering staying put at No. 3.

Though ESPN did not name any interested teams, it stands to reason that those teams are most likely ones with a long-term need at quarterback, including those looking to leapfrog the quarterback-needy Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 — as well as the Colts themselves.

There are four consensus top quarterbacks in this year's draft: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis. With the Panthers and Houston Texans widely expected to pick quarterbacks with the first and second overall selections, a team could trade up to No. 3 and have its choice of the remaining two quarterbacks, likely Richardson or Levis.

Other teams who could trade up to No. 3 with a quarterback in mind include the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5, Detroit Lions at No. 6 and Las Vegas Raiders at No. 7. All three teams have veteran quarterbacks entrenched as starters for next season but could take on Richardson or Levis as a long-term project. The Tennessee Titans still have Ryan Tannehill on contract but could also swing a trade from the No. 11 pick to the No. 3 pick, similar to how the San Francisco 49ers did so for Trey Lance in 2021 despite still having Jimmy Garoppolo at the time.

Whatever the case, the Cardinals will likely have options to trade down and find a successor for the retired J.J. Watt in an extremely deep defensive line draft class. 

Arizona Cardinals
Anthony Richardson
Will Levis
