Ravens WR Zay Flowers' status for wild-card playoff game is uncertain due to injury
Ravens WR Zay Flowers' status for wild-card playoff game is uncertain due to injury

Published Jan. 4, 2025 9:42 p.m. ET

Ravens Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers is dealing with a knee sprain he sustained against the Browns on Saturday. He is now considered week to week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Flowers left Baltimore's 35-10 win against Cleveland on Saturday in the second quarter and did not return.

The second-year receiver began grabbing at his right leg after a short catch-and-run. It appeared he may have been hit on the knee by Cleveland's Mohamoud Diabate. Flowers was eventually able to get up and walk gingerly off the field, but the injury is a concern for the playoff-bound Ravens.

The Ravens clinched the AFC North with Saturday's win and are guaranteed the No. 3 seed in the conference. They will host the No. 6 seed, which has not been decided yet.

Flowers has given Baltimore much-needed production from the receiver spot this season, catching a team-high 74 passes for 1,059 yards, along with four touchdowns. The 5-foot-9 Flowers occasionally puts his shiftiness to use in the running game as well.

If Flowers can't play in the wild-card round, the Ravens will rely more heavily on Rashod Bateman. The fourth-year receiver stepped up after Flowers exited against the Browns, hauling in five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

