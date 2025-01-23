National Football League
Ravens' Mark Andrews 'absolutely gutted' about brutal playoff drop vs. Bills
Published Jan. 23, 2025 6:05 p.m. ET

Last week may have been the most difficult game of Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' NFL career.

After having the ball stripped from his possession in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's divisional-round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens scored a touchdown with 1:33 remaining in the game. They appeared to have a game-tying, two-point conversion in their lap, as Andrews broke free, but the tight end then dropped Lamar Jackson's pass, and the try was unsuccessful. The Ravens didn't recover the ensuing onside kick, and the Bills ran out the clock to get the 27-25 win.

Andrews released a statement on Instagram Thursday about the matter.

"It's impossible to adequately express how I feel. I'm absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday," Andrews said. "I'm devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it's taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly. Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I've felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward. I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days.

"Despite the negativity, I've seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization. Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there's still a lot of light in this world. I'm now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it."

Andrews also received support from his Ravens teammates and coaching staff following the loss; Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said there's "nobody that has more heart" than Andrews; Jackson said the loss wasn't Andrews' "fault," rather it was a "team effort;" safety Kyle Hamilton said that "one play doesn’t define anybody."

Andrews, a one-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, finished the playoff loss to Buffalo with five receptions for 61 yards on seven targets. The week prior, he totaled two receptions for 27 yards on three targets in Baltimore's wild-card round victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the regular season, Andrews totaled 55 receptions for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns. Across his seven-year NFL career (2018-present), Andrews has averaged 62.3 receptions for 790 yards and 7.3 touchdowns per season. 

Andrews, who will be 30 at the start of the 2025 NFL season, is entering the final season of a four-year, $56 million deal. The Ravens won the AFC North for a second consecutive season, going 12-5.

