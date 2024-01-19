Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'I’ve got to get a championship now'
As Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens gear up to host the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round on Saturday (4:30 p.m ET), the quarterback had a revelation: there's no opportunity greater than the present.
"I remember coming into the building with all of those guys. Now, it’s just like me, Gus [Edwards] and Mark [Andrews]. We had so many guys. It was incredible, man. They’re all around the league right now, and we’re not in the same locker room anymore. It’s crazy," Jackson said about his 2018 Ravens draft class in a recent interview with The Athletic that was published on Friday morning.
"It made me sit back and realize, ‘Damn, I’m getting older. I’ve got to get a championship now.’ That’s one of the reasons I’m stressing that I need to win it. I’m not getting any younger. It’s best to win it now."
Across the 16 starts he made in the regular reason (Jackson and several Ravens starters were rested for Week 18 with the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up), Jackson totaled 3,678 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 102.7 passer rating, while completing 67.2 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns.
Baltimore boasted the best rushing attack and one of the better defenses in the NFL this season. On the ground, the Ravens averaged a league-best 156.5 rushing yards, while logging 28.4 points per game (fourth in NFL). Defensively, they surrendered just 191.9 passing yards (sixth), 109.4 rushing yards (14th), 301.4 total yards (sixth) and 16.5 points (first) per game.
The Ravens claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC, going 13-4. Their standout performances include drubbings of the Miami Dolphins (56-19) and Detroit Lions (38-6), beating the San Francisco 49ers on the road, 33-19, and sweeping the season series with the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.
In Baltimore's win over Miami — which clinched it the No. 1 seed in the AFC — Jackson threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns, while completing 85.7 percent of his passes and posting a perfect 158.3 passer rating.
Jackson is a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and won the 2019 NFL MVP. All that said, the Ravens are just 1-3 in the postseason with Jackson under center; he's ready to shake the past.
"I think the world of what we have going on here," Jackson said. "It’s hard to come by sometimes. We’re a good team in all phases — special teams, defense, offense — but we know what we’re chasing. We have to stay locked in."
