National Football League Sights and sounds from Chiefs' weather-delayed Super Bowl banner ceremony Updated Sep. 5, 2024 9:00 p.m. ET

The 2024 NFL season has officially kicked off!

But first, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs unveiled the banner celebrating their win in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs did so just before they faced off against the Baltimore Ravens, the team they upset in the AFC Championship Game nearly eight months before.

Here are the highlights from a celebratory evening in Kansas City.

Rain, Rain, Go Away

One hour before kickoff, a thunderstorm struck Arrowhead Stadium, forcing fans to retreat from their seats to the concourse area and both teams to flee indoors from their on-field warmups.

However, the heavy rainstorm quickly passed and kickoff was soon rescheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET to give players enough time to finish their warmups after a roughly 40-miniute interruption. A rainbow was even seen near Arrowhead Stadium.

A Moment of Silence

Before celebrating their Super Bowl LVIII win one more time, the Chiefs held a moment of silence for the victims of a shooting at the Feb. 14 Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, including local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the incident.

A raucous celebration

With players from the Chiefs' previous three Super Bowl teams taking the field, triumphant team owner Clark Hunt welcomed fans back to Arrowhead Stadium and unveiled the newest edition of the Super Bowl banner that hangs above the stadium press box.

As the crowd roared, the Beastie Boys anthem "Fight For Your Right" — a favorite of superstar Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — played through the stadium loudspeakers. Four additional banners, one for each Super Bowl win in Chiefs history, were unfurled on the field.

And yes, Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift was there for the festivities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

