National Football League
Ravens activating TE Mark Andrews ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs
National Football League

Ravens activating TE Mark Andrews ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs

Updated Jan. 26, 2024 4:04 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens are activating Mark Andrews from injured reserve, and coach John Harbaugh said he expects the star tight end to play in this weekend's AFC Championship Game against Kansas City. Andrews was a full participant in practice all week and does not have an injury status for Sunday.

Andrews injured his ankle in a Nov. 16 win over Cincinnati. Although he was initially feared to be lost for the season, Harbaugh suggested then that he might be able to come back at some point. The Ravens have extended their season long enough to make that realistic.

[Related: Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Mark Andrews return: 'That's my bread and butter']

Andrews practiced last week but did not play in the divisional playoff round against Houston. The three-time Pro Bowler had 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games during the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second-year tight end Isaiah Likely has stepped up in Andrews' absence, catching six touchdowns in his last six games.

Ravens' star corner Marlon Humphrey (calf) was also a full participant in practice Friday and is listed as questionable. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL mock draft: Bears, Commanders, Vikings and Bucs add first-round QBs

2024 NFL mock draft: Bears, Commanders, Vikings and Bucs add first-round QBs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes