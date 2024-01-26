National Football League Ravens activating TE Mark Andrews ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs Updated Jan. 26, 2024 4:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens are activating Mark Andrews from injured reserve, and coach John Harbaugh said he expects the star tight end to play in this weekend's AFC Championship Game against Kansas City. Andrews was a full participant in practice all week and does not have an injury status for Sunday.

Andrews injured his ankle in a Nov. 16 win over Cincinnati. Although he was initially feared to be lost for the season, Harbaugh suggested then that he might be able to come back at some point. The Ravens have extended their season long enough to make that realistic.

[Related: Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Mark Andrews return: 'That's my bread and butter']

Andrews practiced last week but did not play in the divisional playoff round against Houston. The three-time Pro Bowler had 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games during the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second-year tight end Isaiah Likely has stepped up in Andrews' absence, catching six touchdowns in his last six games.

Ravens' star corner Marlon Humphrey (calf) was also a full participant in practice Friday and is listed as questionable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share