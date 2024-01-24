National Football League Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Mark Andrews return: 'That's my bread and butter' Published Jan. 24, 2024 4:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are set to host the AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history, facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Ravens may do so with a boost, as star tight end Mark Andrews is on track to return from an ankle injury that he suffered in November.

Andrews' quarterback can't wait for his return.

"It would mean a lot. That's my bread and butter, big bro, and it would definitely mean a lot," Jackson said at his Wednesday media availability. "We've already got guys who've stepped up, like [Isaiah] Likely, Bate [Rashod Bateman], OB [Odell Beckham Jr.], Nelly [Nelson Agholor]. We've got Charlie [Kolar]. We've got all these guys that [have] stepped up.

"But with Mark and the type of guy he is, the type of caliber player he is, and what he brings to the table for us, it would definitely mean a lot for us."

Prior to suffering the ankle injury on the opening possession of the Ravens' Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Andrews had totaled 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns this season. Andrews, who was part of the Ravens' 2018 draft class with Jackson, led Baltimore in receptions and receiving yards in both 2021 and 2022.

Backup tight end Likely has played well in place of Andrews, posting six receiving touchdowns over the past six games (regular season plus postseason).

In 16 regular season starts, Jackson totaled 3,678 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 102.7 passer rating, while completing 67.2% of his passes. He also rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns.

Baltimore is coming off a convincing 34-10 victory at home against the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round, while Kansas City squeaked out a win on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

