Baltimore Ravens 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

Published May. 11, 2023 9:20 p.m. ET
The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Ravens will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

All game times are listed in ET.

Week 1 (Sept. 10) – vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. W

Week 2 (Sept. 17) at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. L

Week 3 (Sept. 24) vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. W

Week 4 (Oct. 1) at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 8) at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. L

Week 6 (Oct. 15) vs. Titans (London), 9:30 a.m. W

Week 7 (Oct. 22) vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. W

Week 8 (Oct. 29) at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. W

Week 9 (Nov. 5) vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. W

Week 10 (Nov. 12) vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. W

Week 11 (Nov. 16) vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. L

Week 12 (Nov. 26) at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. L

Week 13 (Dec. 3) BYE

Week 14 (Dec. 10) vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. W

Week 15 (Dec. 17) at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. L

Week 16 (Dec. 25) at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. L

Week 17 (Dec. 31) vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. L

Week 18 (TBD) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD W

Final record: 10-7

With Lamar Jackson signed to a lucrative contract and the addition of receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens are poised to make some noise in 2023. However, Baltimore will be tested early, with three of the team’s first five games coming against AFC North foes, and all of them coming on the road. The Ravens have four prime-time games this season and play in London — the second international game in franchise history.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams.

