National Football League Ranking NFL's top viral moments of 2022: Wilson's pick-six No. 1? 1 hour ago

It was a game-shifting play Thursday that ended in an eye-popping aerial display. The Arizona Cardinals' defense showed up and showed out versus the New Orleans Saints, headed by consecutive pick-sixes from Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons.

The opportunistic feats helped propel a 42-34 victory for Arizona, but it was Wilson's interception — or better yet, his somersaulting leap to culminate the play — that stole the show.

And this alternate camera angle of the acrobatic dive may be the best thing fans have seen all season.

Dalton's sickened look of regret — his subsequent "What the … ?" gesture and walk of shame back to the bench — and Wilson gracefully soaring into the end zone behind him turned out to be a picturesque portrait of beauty.

And it got us thinking: Was this the best moment NFL cameras have captured this season? Let's take a look at some of the others that have gone viral over the past few weeks.

7. 98 to the House!

Offenses are going to have a hard time topping the yardage gained on this Gabe Davis house call, and that's because the only way to do so is scoring from their own 1-yard line.

The Bills thumped the Steelers 38-3 in this game, and this grandiose bomb to Davis set the table for Buffalo's best offensive outing thus far.

6. Get Griddy with it

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki sent social media into a collective roar (albeit a joyous one) after his laughable giddy against Baltimore in Week 2.

Then, after promising fans and reporters that'd he'd improve upon the disaster that was Griddy No. 1, he put the dance to bed after a subpar second offering. Still, it was unforgettable in its own right.

5. Running like he stole something

Kyler Murray is fast. This much we know, but when one Twitter user commented that he looked like a toddler running away with swiped goods, it became impossible for fans to unsee the resemblance.

Murray, despite his jocular running style, powered Arizona to a shocking 29-23 comeback win over Las Vegas with plays just like this.

4. Clang

The Raiders did everything they could to hand the Chiefs an L at Arrowhead a couple Mondays back, but after leading 17-0 in the second, they found themselves on the losing end late in the fourth.

And on their final attempt to reclaim the lead, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow got tangled up in a fray worthy of inclusion on NFL follies.

3. Just flip it

Sidearm. No-look. The shovel pass. You name it, Patrick Mahomes has probably done it, and although he's yet to wow onlookers with a behind-the-back dime, this flip pass is one of the better efforts you'll see all year.

2. "I'm Him!"

Stefon Diggs has had plenty of viral moments throughout the course of his career. Some, like the Minneapolis Miracle, have been especially gratifying for him. Others, such as the infamous shot of him watching Kansas City celebrate its AFC title victory, have been the exact opposite.

Diggs added to his lengthy registry of memorable moments by meme-ifying himself during an eight-reception, 122-yard outburst in Buffalo's season opener versus Los Angeles.

1. Winged Wilson

What else need be said? The man can fly.

