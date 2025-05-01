National Football League Ranking 2026 QB draft class: Is Arch Manning clear-cut No. 1 of a stacked bunch? Published May. 6, 2025 2:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If you are wondering why quarterback-needy teams like the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams decided to acquire multiple first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, it's due to the spectacular collection of quarterbacks in next year’s class. Though the draft has been dubbed "the Arch Manning Sweepstakes" due to the anticipated entry of the Texas standout, the 2026 class features a talented collection of passers and playmakers with the potential to emerge as franchise QB at the next level.

While the 2025 class did not garner rave reviews from evaluators looking for a QB1, the upcoming crop of quarterbacks could provide teams with plenty of options to address their needs. Whether it is a classic drop-back passer ideally suited to play in a traditional pro-style system or a mobile playmaker with the arm talent and athleticism to produce explosive plays as a dual-threat, the 2026 class will likely feature a smorgasbord of playmakers who appeal to team builders around the league.

After taking a few days to conduct an extensive film study on the group, here's an early preview of the quarterback prospects who have scouts salivating over the 2026 class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scouts looking for a hidden gem could find the Iowa State gunslinger intriguing based on his performance and production with the Cyclones. Becht picks apart defenses with surgical precision, executing a quick-rhythm offense that features a variety of "dink-and-dunk" concepts. While his inconsistencies with his accuracy and ball placement must improve in 2025, Becht’s hot streaks provide a glimpse at his potential as a distributor in a rhythm offense that relies on a "catch-and-throw" wizard at the position.

After making a surprising transfer to "The U," Beck could erase a disappointing 2024 campaign to re-emerge as a viable QB1 candidate with a strong performance with the Hurricanes. He certainly possesses the tools and talent to warrant consideration as a first-round pick, but he must show the consistency and accuracy that piqued the interest of scouts in 2023. As a classic drop-back passer with quick release and plus arm talent, Beck spins it with the best of them in a throwing competition. Moreover, the fifth-year senior’s intangibles and toughness could make him an attractive option for a team looking for an experienced prospect with the potential to flourish as a pro in the right system.

The talented playmaker is a dynamic offensive weapon with polished passing skills and explosive running ability. Measuring at good size with plus arm talent and athleticism, Klubnik is a scheme-friendly fit for any system. He has flashed franchise player potential at Clemson in his two-plus years starting, directing an offense that showcases his talents as a dual-threat. Though he needs another year of experience to continue his mastery of situational football, Klubnik’s spectacular moments could intrigue a team builder looking for a mobile playmaker with QB1 potential.

Despite entering the college football season viewed as Public Enemy No. 1, Iamaleava possesses the physical tools scouts covet in a franchise quarterback. From his quick release to his limitless range as a deep-ball passer to his crafty running skills, Iamaleava is the mobile playmaker that enables offensive playcallers to utilize a mix of RPOs, bootlegs and traditional dropback passes prominently in the game plan. With the polarizing figure showing pinpoint accuracy and ball placement on vertical throws and in-breaking routes, he could force evaluators to look past his contract squabble with Tennessee to appreciate him as an elite QB prospect.

The slender gunslinger is an efficient dink-and-dunk passer with underrated deep-ball prowess that forces opponents to defend the entire field. Nussmeier is ideally suited to play in a quick-rhythm offense that enables him to pepper the defense with touch and timing throws at intermediate range, but also flashes the arm strength and range to push the ball down the field on various vertical throws that exploit and expose nosy safeties creeping to the line. Given his high IQ, pedigree and processing skills, Nussmeier could skyrocket up the charts as a QB1 candidate in the 2026 class.

The dynamic dual-threat playmaker fits the NFL’s new prototype for the position as an athletic quarterback with A-plus arm talent and athleticism. Sellers’ rugged game forces opponents to deal with a relatively big power runner who flashes big-play potential as a downfield passer. As more NFL teams embrace and showcase big-bodied quarterbacks with dual-threat potential, Sellers’ ability to move the chains as a runner and thrower could make him the hottest commodity in scouting circles by the end of the 2026 season.

The two-year starter is the prototype for the position as a classic drop-back passer with plus arm talent and nimble feet. Allar is a dart thrower from the pocket, with the touch, timing and anticipation to throw pass-catchers open from short and intermediate ranges. As a high-end game manager with playmaking ability, the Penn State standout can seamlessly transition from a pass-first point guard to scorer in an offense that relies on the quarterback to make good decisions with the ball in his hands. Though his costly miscues in the College Football Playoff have led to some concerns about his performance in the clutch, Allar can silence his critics with a strong 2025 campaign that puts him in a position to emerge as a viable candidate for the No. 1 overall pick.

Despite only two career starts, Manning is currently positioned to be the No. 1 overall pick due to his talent, tools and pedigree. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is more talented than his uncles, with more power and pop as a passer. Manning flashes big-play potential as a passer and runner with the ability to produce explosives from inside and outside the pocket. Though his lack of game experience could leave him unprepared for the speed and complexity of the pro game, the presumed QB1 of the class could follow the established Manning blueprint and wait until 2027 to pursue his NFL dreams.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share