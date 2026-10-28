Rams vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 8

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a Week 8 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Rams vs. Chargers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 1.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Chargers @ Rams Odds

Moneyline

Rams: -278

Chargers: +225

Spread

Rams -6.5: -108

Chargers +6.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 45.5: -102

Under 45.5: -118

Chargers @ Rams Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Rams lead the NFL in total offense (399.1 yards per game) and are coming off a season-high 35 points against the Raiders.

Matthew Stafford has thrown eight touchdowns against one interception over his last three games, completing 75.9% of his passes with a 113.4 passer rating.

The Chargers are the NFL’s last winless team at 0-6 and lead the league with 15 giveaways.

Justin Herbert has thrown an interception in every game this season, posting two touchdowns against eight interceptions on throws of 10-plus air yards.

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum rushed for 99 and 93 yards, respectively, last week. Both rank among the NFL’s top seven in yards per carry, giving the Rams balance alongside their league-leading passing yardage leader, Stafford.

The Pick: Rams -6.5

How to Watch Rams vs. Chargers