Rams starting cornerback Derion Kendrick arrested on concealed weapon felony charge
Los Angeles Rams starting cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Monday morning on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
Los Angeles County jail inmate records indicate Kendrick was arrested after a traffic stop in Hollywood, several hours after the Rams' 26-9 victory over Arizona at SoFi Stadium. The second-year pro from Georgia played 68 snaps against the Cardinals and had two tackles.
TMZ reported that officers found a gun and marijuana in Kendrick's car. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday afternoon that the team and the NFL were aware of Kendrick's arrest.
Kendrick was booked at 2:14 a.m., and there was no record of his release by mid-afternoon. McVay declined to say whether Kendrick was still in jail.
"It's all about gathering more information," McVay said. "Until I have all of the information, it's hard for me to answer anything further with regards to his status, any of those types of things."
Kendrick has started every game for Los Angeles this season, taking over a prominent role on defense after the Rams parted ways with Jalen Ramsey and most of their starting secondary during the offseason.
The 23-year-old Kendrick, a sixth-round pick in 2022, started his college career at Clemson. He won national championships with both the Tigers and the Bulldogs.
If Kendrick is absent from the Rams for a significant amount of time, his starting job is likely to be taken by rookie Tre Tomlinson or veteran Duke Shelley, McVay indicated.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
