Rams reportedly expected to trade Jalen Ramsey

Updated Feb. 24, 2023 9:54 p.m. EST

The Los Angeles Rams might continue their roster overhaul following a disastrous 5-12 season by soon cutting ties with another defensive star.

Jalen Ramsey has been the focus of recent trade talks and is expected to be dealt in the coming weeks as the Rams look to create cap space, NFL Network reported Friday. The Pro Bowl cornerback is set to make $17 million in the third year of his five-year, $105 million pact. Trading Ramsey prior to June 1 would only save $5.6 million against the cap while carrying a $19.6 million dead cap hit, per OverTheCap

Friday's news comes just one day after the Rams and Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner mutually agreed to part ways. Los Angeles entered the offseason roughly $14 million over the cap.

Ramsey offered only a cryptic response to the report on Twitter and a separate post with five laughing emojis.

"The ‘story’ sounds better than the truth sometimes I’ll admit that…," Ramsey wrote. "I live in the truth tho. God is so great! I am blessed & highly favored!" 

The 28-year-old corner first hinted at his potential departure the day after the Rams' season ended, however, tweeting out a video and images from the team's loss to the Seahawks with the caption, "It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG! Still THAT!"

Earlier this week, Ramsey responded to a rumor on Twitter about a possible trade to the Lions by writing, "lol much love to [Jared Goff] & [Amon-Ra St. Brown] … tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year. I won’t comment on my future tho. We shall see [laughing emoji]."

In 2022, Ramsey earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod after recording career highs in tackles (88), sacks (two), passes defensed (18) and forced fumbles (three) while tying a career-high with four interceptions. 

The Rams traded for Ramsey during the 2019 season, acquiring him from the Jacksonville Jaguars for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick. Ramsey earned a first-team All-Pro nod in his first two full seasons in Los Angeles and helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. 

