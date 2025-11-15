Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Lucky' To Be Competing at High Level in Year 17

Ahead of Week 11, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who's in the midst of his 17th season of his NFL career, shared his excitement for the remainder of the 2025 campaign and beyond on "FOX NFL Sunday."

"I'm lucky," Stafford said when asked his thoughts about continuing to play at an elite level in Year 17. "I enjoy doing this so much. I enjoy playing … [and] competing on Sundays. I love practicing out here with these guys. [I'm] just trying to have fun while I go out there and compete."

Stafford leads the league in passing touchdowns (25) to go along with 2,427 passing yards (fourth-best in the NFL) and just two interceptions through nine games. Football fans are speculating that the 37-year-old veteran signal-caller is playing some of the best football of his career — and Stafford agrees.

"I would say this is as good as I've played," he said. "I feel like, statistically speaking, I'm sure this is up there with the best stretches I've had. Just go out there and win."

Matthew Stafford is having an MVP-like season so far as the Rams thrive. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stafford credits a great deal of the Rams' success to head coach Sean McVay, who has been at the helm in Los Angeles since 2017, four years before Stafford's arrival in 2021.

"[McVay is], generally speaking, a pretty intense guy," he said. "He gets a little wordy during the season at times. I think he takes advantage of the fact that I can't talk back. He loves coaching this team. It's fun to be around. [He's] a guy who cares.

"I love playing quarterback when he's calling plays. It's a blessing. It's a whole lot of fun. I feel lucky to do it."

Stafford also credited some new additions to the team — like veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, who leads all wideouts with nine touchdowns on the season to go along with 568 receiving yards (13.5 yards per catch).

"It's nice to have him on my side of the ball," he said with a laugh. "It [has] been amazing. He's, in isolation, as good as anyone in the league. He does an unbelievable job around the goal line. He's shown up for his big time in the last couple of games."

The Rams (7-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) on Sunday afternoon (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !