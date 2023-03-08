National Football League Rams offseason preview: Can a healthy Matthew Stafford accelerate Sean McVay’s remodel? Published Mar. 8, 2023 5:35 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

The strategy of flipping premium draft picks for premium players earned the Los Angeles Rams a Lombardi Trophy a year ago in their own building at SoFi Stadium.

But that team-building approach appeared to run its course in 2022, with the Rams suffering through a miserable 5-12 campaign, the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champ in NFL history.

Head coach Sean McVay called the season a professional failure. But after taking some time after the disappointing season to mull his future, McVay decided to stay and will attempt to build a team that can compete for a Super Bowl again, in what the Rams are dubbing a "remodel."

"We were very successful in terms of wins the previous five years, this year not so much," Rams general manager Les Snead said this offseason. "Every year is different. Every year there's an element of a remodel or tweaks. We're very aware that some of our core players are in their primes and getting closer to the twilight of their primes. But that does not mean when you're a player like that … you're still not very productive and can be very successful in this league.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So, we'll have that balance to try and navigate those waters, still be very competitive in the micro, and then also realizing from a macro perspective there's going to be that element of not pressing the gas so much and pay a little bit of the debt we've accumulated."

If the Rams are truly being honest with themselves, then McVay and Snead must acknowledge the "remodel" is basically a rebuild. Yes, the Rams are not dumping all their high-salary, premium players.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald are likely sticking around as foundational pieces.

However, other high-dollar players like linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and edge rusher Leonard Floyd and receiver Allen Robinson are probably moving on, either through trade or outright release, freeing up cash for an infusion of young talent to build around the core that remains on the roster.

The Rams will see if better health, more talent and a re-energized McVay leads to more success on the field in 2023, as the Rams chase the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West.

Best QBs in the NFC Colin Cowherd shares his top-10 NFC quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott and the newest member, Derek Carr.

Three hot issues

1. Keep Matthew Stafford healthy, bring back Baker Mayfield as insurance

L.A.'s veteran quarterback suffered through an injury-plagued campaign that included an elbow issue that limited his reps during training camp and a bruised spinal cord that cut his 2022 season to nine games.

Stafford completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Stafford was sacked 29 times, posting an 87.4 passer rating. The Rams were 3-6 in games Stafford started last season.

After contemplating his future, Stafford said after the season he will play in 2023. Stafford is slated to have $62 million fully guaranteed if he's on the Rams roster after March 17. At 35 years old, Stafford can still play winning football if the Rams do a better job of protecting him.

However, the Rams also need to have an answer should Stafford suffer an injury again. That should be bringing back Mayfield on a reasonable deal as a backup. The Oklahoma product finished 2-3 as a starter during the final five games of the regular season and looked comfortable in McVay's offense.

2. Upgrade of the offensive line

Los Angeles missed the services of retired left tackle Andrew Whitworth in 2022. His replacement Joe Noteboom suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear in Week 6. However, Noteboom's play was uneven before the injury while healthy.

The Rams started 14 different offensive line combinations last season, including five different players at right guard and four different players at left tackle.

Right tackle and offensive co-captain Rob Havenstein was the only player on the offensive line to start every game. The Wisconsin product is scheduled to earn $11.5 million in total compensation for the upcoming season.

The Rams allowed 59 sacks last season, third-most in the NFL, so McVay must figure out how to better protect his quarterbacks in 2023.

"There's going to be a certain amount of players that come back that are on their rookie contracts," Snead said about the offensive line. "And there would be no reason to move on from those players. There may be chances to add players through the draft or from the outside. At that point, you get people healthy, you assess along the way and collectively try to play better as a unit."

3. Embrace playing young the guys

The Rams at times have shown an unwillingness to play younger players, which has stunted the growth of the back end of the roster.

But because of injuries, L.A. had no choice last season. So, the Rams reaped the benefits of players like receivers Tutu Atwell, defensive lineman Michael Hoecht and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson getting meaningful minutes in 2022.

The Rams will have to lean on those young guys even more next season. Players like linebacker Ernest Jones and receiver Van Jefferson will have to take on leadership roles.

And McVay will have to lean on talented, experienced coaches like defensive line coach Eric Henderson, receiver coach Eric Yarber and defensive backs coach Mike Shula to develop younger players so they can assume larger roles on the field.

Early NFL Tiers Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings reveal the way too-early edition of Nick’s NFL Tiers featuring all 32 NFL franchises.

Top free agents hitting the open market

Los Angeles has 25 players set to hit free agency. They did not apply the franchise tag to Pro Bowl kicker Matt Gay, so the Rams could potentially say goodbye to the talented kicker in free agency.

Defensive tackles A'Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines, along with slot defender Troy Hill could also receive some attention on the open market if not re-signed by the Rams before the start of free agency.

The Rams are about $15 million over the salary cap, according to Over the Cap, with a week before the start of free agency.

However, by moving on from Wagner, Ramsey, Robinson and Floyd, the Rams could free up nearly $60 million in cash. That would allow Snead and McVay to add a few, reasonable signings in free agency.

Needs for the Rams included pass rush help, offensive line and receiver.

Possible targets for the Rams in free agency include:

WR Mecole Hardman: Kansas City's electric receiver missed time at the end of the year due to a groin injury that required offseason surgery. However, when healthy Hardman can provide explosive playmaking ability as a receiver who can make defenders miss in open space, something L.A.'s offense was sorely lacking last year.

OL Garrett Bradbury: A former first-round pick, Bradbury competed in a similar scheme under head coach Kevin O'Connell with the Minnesota Vikings, who served as offensive coordinator for the Rams under Sean McVay.

K Joey Slye: He made 83 percent of his kicks, including a long of 58 yards during his time with Washington last season. Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn coached Slye during his time with the Carolina Panthers.

The Rams and the draft

Snead said he expects the Rams to have 10 selections this year once compensatory picks are awarded, starting with a second-round pick at No. 37 overall.

"I do think that where we're at from a roster standpoint, that it will be healthy for us to add younger players, players on their rookie contracts that will become key cogs in chapter three of the Sean McVay era," Snead said.

The Detroit Lions own L.A.'s No. 6 overall selection from the Stafford trade. According to Tankathon, the Rams have the No. 24-ranked draft capital in the NFL.

Possible targets for the Rams heading into draft include:

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave : The nephew of former NFL quarterback Bill Musgrave, at 6-6 and 253 pounds he ran a 4.61-second, 40-yard time at the scouting combine. However, Musgrave's production was limited last season for the Beavers due to a knee injury.

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt : At 6-0 and 176 pounds, the deep threat for the Volunteers led the SEC in receiving yards (1,267) and receiving touchdowns (15) last season.

Jackson State CB Isaiah Bolden : He ran a 4.4-second, 40-yard time at HBCU combine and averaged 36.9 yards per kick return last season – including two returned for touchdowns.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford

share