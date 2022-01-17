National Football League Matt Stafford up, Kyler Murray down on wild-card Monday 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

Sign me up for playoff football on Monday nights in the future.

The electric playoff atmosphere combined with the big stage of a Monday Night Football event made the wild-card contest between the Rams and Cardinals must-see TV.

Although the game did not live up to the hype, there is plenty to discuss after watching the Rams thoroughly dominate the game from start to finish. After reviewing my notes and checking the stat sheets, here are some thoughts and observations from the final game of Super Wild Card weekend.

The Rams’ star power pays off

Much to the chagrin of traditionalists, the Rams’ decision to build a team with a collection of stars paid huge dividends in L.A.'s playoff opener. Each of the Rams’ marquee acquisitions made his mark against the Cardinals, and the impressive win validated Les Snead’s plan. The bold general manager received plenty of criticism for trading away valuable draft picks for proven players, but the strategy has given the Rams an opportunity to make an extended playoff run in 2022.

Matthew Stafford led the way with a solid performance (completed 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards with two scores) that showcased his talents as a pinpoint passer with outstanding arm strength and touch. The veteran was aided in his efforts by a strong performance from his No. 2 receiver on the perimeter. Odell Beckham Jr. finished the night with an impressive stat line (four catches, 58 receiving yards and a score; one completed pass for 40 passing yards) that reminded the football world of his exceptional talents as a versatile weapon.

Sony Michel's contributions flew under the radar, but his 58 rush yards on 13 carries enabled the Rams to establish an offensive rhythm behind a formidable rushing attack. With Sean McVay able to incorporate a game plan from the 2019 season, the Rams’ offense finally looked like the juggernaut the football world expected when these moves were announced.

Defensively, Von Miller dusted off his old tricks to torment Kyler Murray in the pocket. The veteran tallied six tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss off the edge while displaying more juice than expected for a 32-year-old edge rusher. If the three-time All-Pro continues to flash dominant playmaking skills, he and the Rams’ superteam of stars could make the Super Bowl run that would make everyone forget about the forfeited draft picks.

Stafford cleans up his game

Despite an outstanding regular season in which he topped the 40-touchdown mark for just the second time in his career, Stafford entered the tournament as the biggest question on the Rams’ roster. He was the NFL’s co-leader in interceptions (17), and the turnover woes that plagued the veteran’s play threatened to make the Rams "one-and-done" in the playoffs.

Stafford responded to the pressure Monday with a strong performance featuring efficient play (76% completion rate, two scores) and zero turnovers. Although it was not a perfect game from No. 9, the Rams were able to get a clean football game from the veteran in a playoff atmosphere that can make players melt under the pressure.

To his credit, McVay made the game easy for Stafford by featuring the running game prominently in the game plan to alleviate the pressure on the QB to carry the offense. With Cam Akers and Michel grinding out tough yardage between the tackles, the Rams were able to utilize a mix of complementary play-action passes and quick-rhythm throws from empty sets to enable Stafford to chalk up a number of completions on easy throws.

The game plan was not flashy and did not fully showcase Stafford’s impressive skills as a passer, but it was a winning plan that could produce more Ws in the postseason if McVay and No. 9 continue to play with outstanding discipline and focus.

Kyler Murray melts under pressure

The Cardinals’ franchise quarterback did not play like an MVP candidate in his playoff debut. In fact, for most of the game, the second-year pro looked like an overwhelmed practice-squad QB.

While some might view that assessment as a little harsh, it's the only way to describe a performance that will lead to questions about Murray’s ability to play like a top-five quarterback when it matters in the postseason. The diminutive dynamo completed just 19 of 34 passes for 137 yards with a pair of interceptions Monday, including a pick-six on a boneheaded mistake that you'd expect to see from a rattled Pop Warner quarterback.

The egregious error was part of a series of blunders from Murray that put the Cardinals behind the eight-ball in a game against a division rival that was expected to be a nip-and-tuck affair. Perhaps the nerves got the better of the young star, but he repeatedly missed the mark on throws and appeared unable to find his rhythm within the pocket. Murray was also frequently late on throws and appeared to abandon his progressions to make a few hero throws down the field.

Considering that the repeated misses and questionable decisions impacted the flow of the Cardinals’ offense, Murray’s erratic play cannot be ignored as the team heads into the offseason. If the Cardinals are going to emerge as legitimate title contenders in the future, they will need Murray to turn his regular-season production into spectacular playoff performance.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

