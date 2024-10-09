National Football League
Antonio Pierce names Aidan O'Connell starting Raiders QB, benching Gardner Minshew
National Football League

Antonio Pierce names Aidan O'Connell starting Raiders QB, benching Gardner Minshew

Published Oct. 9, 2024 5:43 p.m. ET

When Antonio Pierce became the Raiders' interim coach midway through last season, his first major act was naming then-rookie Aidan O'Connell the starting quarterback.

Pierce, now the full-time Las Vegas coach, is turning again to O'Connell as the Raiders reach a critical part of their season and is benching Gardner Minshew with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting on Sunday.

O'Connell went 5-4 after he became the starter last season. Pierce said Wednesday he has seen the QB grow in confidence and become more vocal.

"He has a certain presence about himself," Pierce said. "I love how he walks around the building, but really what I respect most is when we named Gardner the starter, he was like, ‘All right, I'll be the best scout-team quarterback possible.' He was lighting our (behind) up, and every day he gave us the best look."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Raiders went 2-3 under Minshew, and it was his interception in the second quarter of Sunday's 34-18 loss at Denver that dramatically changed the tone of that game. Las Vegas appeared to be on the verge of going ahead 17-3 and taking control of the game, but Minshew overthrew tight end Brock Bowers and Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II returned the interception 100 yards for a touchdown.

Minshew threw another interception in the third quarter and then was replaced by O'Connell, who had his own struggles in passing for 94 yards with a pick.

But Las Vegas, which has suffered a series of injuries throughout its lineup, needs a spark if the Raiders are going to maintain any realistic chance of making the postseason. After the Steelers, they face the Rams, Chiefs and Bengals — two of those games on the road — in a potential make-or-break stretch before their bye week.

Pierce wasn't ready to say whether going with O'Connell represented a permanent decision for this season, only that it was his choice for now.

The two quarterbacks had a preseason competition for the starting job that was decided about three weeks before the season began.

Minshew, who signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Raiders, showed flashes of why he won the job, such as the fourth-quarter comeback victory at Baltimore. But he also was inconsistent, throwing for 1,014 yards with four TDs and five interceptions.

Pierce said Minshew handled the benching "like a pro."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Top-10 rankings: Vikings shove, Commanders jump, Cowboys join list

NFL Top-10 rankings: Vikings shove, Commanders jump, Cowboys join list

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Bracket Image 2024 MLB Playoff Bracket2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes