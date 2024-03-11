National Football League
Raiders reportedly signing QB Gardner Minshew to two-year, $25 million deal
Published Mar. 11, 2024 5:38 p.m. ET

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms on a deal with QB Gardner Minshew, according to multiple reports. NFL Network was the first to report.

The deal is reportedly for two years and $25 million, with $15 million guaranteed.

Minshew, 27, is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he went 7-6, and had the Colts within a drive of the playoffs after taking over for Anthony Richardson. Minshew completed 305 of 490 pass attempts (62.2 percent) for 3,305 yards and 15 TDs.

Minshew is expected to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting QB position. The Raiders, though, may not be done making moves at QB. 

According to The Athletic, the Raiders are "kicking the tires" on a Justin Fields trade that could reunite him with former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who signed with the team in February.

The market for Fields appears to be slimming after the Falcons agreed to terms with Kirk Cousins on a four-year, $180 million deal. Chicago has reportedly been working to put the framework in place for a deal involving the dual-threat QB, but its options are decreasing after the first day of NFL free agency saw several QB signings. 

The Bears own the first and ninth picks in this year's NFL draft.

