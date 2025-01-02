National Football League 2025 Pro Bowl rosters: 7 snubs in addition to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Published Jan. 2, 2025 12:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's that time of year again, when the NFL's best players are recognized with the unveiling of Pro Bowl rosters, and we still can find players most egregiously left off those same lists. It's not a perfect system, with voting from fans, players and coaches contributing to the selection process, but here are our picks for who they missed on the most:

Baker Mayfield, QB, Bucs

Of the NFC's three quarterbacks, it's hard to argue with Detroit's Jared Goff and Minnesota's Sam Darnold, who both have 35-plus touchdown passes and have led their teams to 14-2 records as they face off Sunday night. The tougher call is choosing Washington rookie Jayden Daniels — the leading vote-getter from fans among all quarterbacks — ahead of Mayfield, who ranks second in the league in touchdown passes, third in passing yards and fourth in quarterback rating. Daniels has been electric in leading the Commanders to the playoffs, but it's hard to leave a 39-touchdown quarterback out just the same.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars

This is a glaring snub. Baltimore's Zay Flowers and Cleveland's Jerry Jeudy, both selected, have four touchdowns each, while Thomas has 10 as a bright spot for a struggling Jaguars team. His overall numbers — 80 catches, 1,179 yards, 10 touchdowns — are all better than Flowers', and his yardage is better than Jeudy's 1,166. Nobody is arguing with Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, and Houston's Nico Collins has put up big numbers despite missing five games, but Thomas has a good case to be in ahead of both Jeudy and Flowers.

James Cook, RB, Bills

"It be wild your best still ain't enough but hey," Cook posted on X, with a justified shrug emoji after he was passed over for Pro Bowl honors. Baltimore's Derrick Henry is a no-brainer, and Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor has more rushing yards, but it's hard to make any case for Houston's Joe Mixon getting the nod over Cook. He has 15 touchdowns and has averaged 5.0 yards per carry, while Mixon has 11 touchdowns and averaged just 4.1. Cook is on a better team, has better overall numbers and deserves better.

Jordan Mailata, OT, Eagles

Mailata is easily the highest-graded tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, but reputation goes a long way, so Philadelphia's right tackle, Lane Johnson, gets in instead. Johnson is PFF's No. 7 tackle, and he was selected with Detroit's Penei Sewell (fourth) and Tampa Bay's Tristan Wirfs (eighth). All three are deserving, but from a production standpoint, Mailata plays a larger role and has outperformed Johnson on his own roster.

Danielle Hunter, Edge, Texans

Nobody is arguing with Cleveland's Myles Garrett or Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson, who are tied for the NFL lead with 14 sacks each. Hunter is new to the AFC, but he's made four of the past five Pro Bowls, so reputation shouldn't be an issue. But you have Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby getting in ahead of him. Crosby has 7.5 sacks, compared to 12 for Hunter with a much better team. Crosby is absolutely a game-wrecker who teams devote extra attention to on every play, but it's hard to argue with Hunter's production.

Kerby Joseph, S, Lions

Interceptions aren't everything, but Joseph leads the NFL with nine and has helped hold together a defense decimated by injuries to get Detroit to 14 wins and potentially a first-round bye. He's also PFF's No. 1 graded safety. If you had to argue someone should be out to let him in, you'd probably say Arizona's Budda Baker, who's been prolific with 155 tackles but also has no picks, no forced fumbles or recoveries.

Trent McDuffie, CB, Chiefs

Kansas City's defense has been a huge part of why the Chiefs are 15-1, but McDuffie has been snubbed before, earning first-team All-Pro honors last year without making the Pro Bowl. He's PFF's No. 2 corner, which sounds a lot better than Cleveland's Denzel Ward, who is the No. 41 corner on a much, much worse team with only two picks. You can also make a case for New England's Christian Gonzalez here, but I'm just happy to see a young corner recognized in Houston's Derek Stingley Jr.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Statistically, it's not an egregious slight here. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, Buffalo's Josh Allen and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow are all MVP candidates, and all three have more touchdowns and fewer interceptions than Mahomes. But this is Patrick Mahomes, and he's guided the Chiefs to a 15-1 record and the AFC's top seed. His numbers aren't as good as the high standard he's set in MVP seasons, but it still seems odd not to see him selected when he has carried Kansas City as the Chiefs seek a rare three-peat.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

