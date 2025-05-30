National Football League 2025 49ers game-by-game predictions: Pieces are in place for bounce-back season Updated Jun. 4, 2025 3:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kyle Shanahan says that the 49ers' disappointing 6-11 campaign is already in the rearview mirror. Part of that process was avoiding last year's contract drama by re-signing quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner to new deals this offseason.

Shanahan will lean on those three foundational players, along with veteran left tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa and running back Christian McCaffrey. They join a handful of young, untested players looking to take on larger roles — players such as receiver Ricky Pearsall and rookie edge rusher Mykel Williams — as San Francisco chases the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

After having the toughest schedule in the league last season, the 49ers have the easiest this year, with an opponent winning percentage of .415 based on last year’s records. That should certainly help Shanahan avoid his first back-to-back losing seasons since 2017-18, his first two years as head coach of the 49ers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's break down San Francisco's season week by week.

Week 1: at Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 7

SF -120, SEA +100

The 49ers have owned Seattle of late, winning six of the past seven matchups (including postseason). The last time these two teams played, however, Mike Macdonald figured out how to stymie San Francisco offensively, and Geno Smith manufactured a game-winning drive at Levi’s Stadium. Smith, of course, is now a Raider, replaced by Sam Darnold, who faces his former team. The Seahawks, trying to restore their dominance at home and set the tone for the season, get the win over the favored 49ers.

Result: Loss, 0-1 record

Week 2: at Saints, Sunday, Sept. 14

SF -355, NO +280

It will take time for new head coach Kellen Moore to implement his offensive scheme, so the 49ers should benefit from facing the Saints early. And whether it’s Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler under center for New Orleans, Bosa and Warner will get after the offense. Defensively, the Saints were one of the worst teams in the league against the run last season, so expect McCaffrey to have a big game in the Big Easy.

Result: Win, 1-1

RELATED: Can Saints rookie QB Tyler Shough fill void left by Derek Carr's retirement?

Week 3: vs. Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 21

SG -175, AZ +145

Arizona usually plays the 49ers tough and swept the season series last year. But the 49ers should get the win here if they can contain Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' running game. Arizona's defense had four interceptions against San Francisco in 2024, so taking care of the football will also be critical for the 49ers, who finished with a minus-5 turnover differential in those two losses to the Cardinals last year.

Result: Win, 2-1

Week 4: vs. Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 28

SF -225, JAX +185

New Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen has some familiarity with the 49ers from his time as Rams offensive coordinator. But Trevor Lawrence remains a work in progress and the Jaguars are hitting the reset button once again. The last time these two teams met, two years ago, the 49ers blew out the Jags 34-3. This game should be an opportunity for Purdy to put up some gaudy numbers and for San Francisco’s defensive linemen to pin back their ears and get after Lawrence.

Result: Win, 3-1

Week 5: at Rams, Thursday, Oct. 2

SF +100, LAR -120

Here's the first of two heavyweight matchups in 2025 between two of the best offensive minds in the business in Sean McVay and Shanahan. It will be interesting to see how 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh game-plans for Davante Adams and Puka Nacua on the perimeter, along with figuring out how to bottle up running back Kyren Williams. Then there's savvy veteran QB Matthew Stafford, who usually plays well in prime time.

Result: Loss, 3-2

Week 6: at Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 12

SF +105, TB -125

The 49ers escaped with a three-point victory over Tampa Bay last season, but the Bucs have improved and always play well at home. They're also one of the better running teams in the league, and San Francisco's defense had trouble against the run last season.

Result: Loss, 3-3

Week 7: vs. Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 19

SF -270, ATL +220

Every year, Atlanta is picked as one of the trendy teams to make the postseason, and ultimately the Falcons underperform. So, I feel like this game lines up as a bounce-back win for the 49ers after a tough road loss in Tampa Bay. Michael Penix Jr. is a talented quarterback, but he's still young and figuring things out.

Result: Win, 4-3

Week 8: at Texans, Sunday, Oct. 26

SF -122, HOU +102

Former 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans faces San Francisco for the first time since leaving in 2023 to coach the Texans. For Purdy’s sake, left tackle Trent Williams had better be healthy and ready for this game, as Houston boasts one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. The Texans finished fourth in the NFL with 49 sacks in 2024. I like Houston at home here.

Result: Loss, 4-4

Week 9: at Giants, Sunday, Nov. 2

SF -180, NYG +150

Rookie QB Jaxson Dart could be taking snaps in place of Russell Wilson at quarterback by this point of the season, as Giants coach Brian Daboll scrambles to save his job. This should be another bounce-back opportunity for the 49ers.

Result: Win, 5-4

Week 10: vs. Rams, Sunday, Nov. 9

SF -122, LAR +102

When the two coaches arrived in the NFC West in 2017, Shanahan at first dominated the series with McVay. Things have changed of late, however, with the Rams winning the past three matchups. I believe that trend will continue this season, with L.A. sweeping the season series for a second straight year. The keys for the Rams will be to control the line of scrimmage on defense, with Jared Verse and Kobie Turner rushing the passer, and on offense, to protect Stafford, allowing one of the best closers in the NFL to do his thing.

Result: Loss, 5-5

Close friends and former colleagues Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan are two of the best offensive minds in the NFL, which always makes for interesting games between the Rams and 49ers. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Week 11: at Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 16

SF -120, AZ +100

The frisky Cardinals surprise the 49ers at State Farm Stadium, handing San Francisco a two-game losing streak. Kyler Murray does Kyler Murray things, running all over the field and also making plays with his arm. And Arizona’s improved defense gets the best of Purdy.

Result: Loss, 5-6

Week 12: vs. Panthers, Monday, Nov. 24

SF -298, CAR +240

Yes, Carolina and Bryce Young should improve in the second season under head coach Dave Canales. But that doesn’t mean the Panthers will be ready to win late in the year after taking a cross-country flight to face a 49ers team in need of a win. San Francisco rights the ship here with a methodic win over a less-talented team.

Result: Win, 6-6

Week 13: at Browns, Sunday, Nov. 30

SF -238, CLE +195

The 49ers are playing on a short week, but this game should have their full attention after losing at Cleveland two years ago on a last-second missed field goal by Jake Moody. Weather could be a factor for Purdy, who has had his share of struggles in inclement conditions.

Result: Win, 7-6

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: vs. Titans, Sunday, Dec. 14

SF -325, TEN +260

The 49ers get two weeks to prepare for No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and a Tennessee squad coming off a road game at Cleveland. That could mean trouble for the Titans.

Result: Win, 8-6

Week 16: at Colts, Monday, Dec. 22

SF -162, IND +136

Will it be Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones leading the offense for the Colts? It won’t matter, as San Francisco looks to get a win in prime time on the road to continue its playoff push.

Result: Win, 9-6

Week 17: vs. Bears, Sunday, Dec. 28

SF -180, CHI +150

As Detroit's offensive coordinator, new Bears head coach Ben Johnson had success against San Francisco’s defense, averaging 36 points per game. On a short week for the 49ers, Johnson and Caleb Williams stun San Francisco.

Result: Loss, 9-7

RELATED: Why ending up on the Bears was a blessing in disguise for Caleb Williams

Week 18: vs. Seahawks, Flex Game

SF -198, SEA +164

With a playoff spot potentially on the line, I like the 49ers' chances at home playing a team they’ve had a lot of success against recently. The key will be how healthy San Francisco is at the end of the year, including Purdy finishing the season upright and McCaffrey playing a full slate after missing 13 games in 2024.

Result: Win

Final record prediction: 10-7

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share