NFC West locks in three playoff teams in chaotic Week 18 finish

Welcome to the wild, wild west.

Week 18 of the NFL season had plenty of playoff implications, specifically in the NFC West, as the division was still up for grabs between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams entered Sunday on a five-game winning streak, with a chance to clinch not only the NFC West with a win over the San Francisco 49ers but also the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

For the first half of their game, it looked as if the Rams were going to cruise to an easy win. They built an early 17-0 lead at home before the 49ers came roaring back in the second half to force overtime and eventually win 27-24.

Ambry Thomas picks off Matthew Stafford in OT Ambry Thomas picked off a Matthew Stafford pass to help the San Francisco 49ers erase a 17-point deficit and clinch a playoff berth.

While the division was on the line for the Rams, a playoff spot was up for grabs for the 49ers, and they punched their ticket with a game-clinching interception.

The 17-point deficit was the largest they overcame in a game this season, and it extended their winning streak against their division-rival Rams to six games.

For Rams head coach Sean McVay, it was his first loss after leading at halftime since he became head coach. The Rams were previously 45-0 under McVay when nursing a halftime lead.

More troubling for the Rams was the continued downslide of Matthew Stafford, who threw two more interceptions Sunday, giving him eight in the last four weeks of the regular season.

While the result was bitter for the Rams, it was "special" for the 49ers, according to starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

'This is a special one' - Jimmy Garoppolo talks to Tom Rinaldi after 49ers' thrilling overtime victory Jimmy Garoppolo talked to Tom Rinaldi after the San Francisco 49ers erased a 17-point deficit and secured a playoff berth.

The Rams' loss left the door open for the Cardinals to steal the NFC West title, so long as they secured a win over the Seattle Seahawks.

That game proved to be just as dramatic as the showdown in L.A., with the Seahawks playing the role of spoiler with a 38-30 win. The Seahawks finished in last place in the division for the season but denied the Cardinals the division title and helped out the Rams.

The loss continued a downward slide for the Cardinals this season, as they have lost six of their past 10 games after starting the season 7-0.

While the NFC West provided more than enough drama for the weekend, the fallout of Sunday's results set up a divisional showdown in the wild-card round of the playoffs next weekend.

With the Rams losing to the 49ers, they fell from No. 2 to No. 4 in the NFC playoff standings and will host the No. 5 seed Cardinals in their first-round playoff matchup.

Buckle up, it's only about to get wilder.

