Colin Cowherd predicts which NFL teams will make – and miss – the playoffs

The 2021-22 season is three short weeks away, and it's never too early to start talking about playoff football.

On Wednesday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd broke down which NFL clubs he believes will make a playoff run this year, rating his confidence level for each on a scale of 0 to 10.

Here's how the list shook out:

Pittsburgh Steelers

2020 result: 12-4 (4-2), won AFC North, lost to Browns in wild-card round

2021 playoff confidence meter: 5

Colin's thoughts: "They’ve never had a losing season with Mike Tomlin, but they had the 31st-ranked offensive line last year [and] the worst rushing offense in the NFL last season. … Do I trust Big Ben [Roethlisberger], perhaps in his final year, to throw it 45 times a game? Najee Harris is a very nice piece, but they gotta rebuild that O-line."

New England Patriots

2020 result: 7-9 (3-3), third in AFC East, missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade

2021 playoff confidence meter: 5-5.5

Colin's thoughts: "I don't like their quarterback situation. One guy feels [like] he's past his prime [Cam Newton], and the other guy's not ready [Mac Jones]. They spent the most money in the league on free agency, and this is not an easy situation or offense to get your arms around. I do think Nelson Agholor has always been a tad underrated … but the division is really, really viable now. Buffalo and Miami are no joke."

Miami Dolphins

2020 result: 10-6 (3-3), second in AFC East, missed the playoffs

2021 playoff confidence meter: 7

Colin's thoughts: "They were a 10-win team last year, and they got significantly better at wide receiver [with] Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller. They also picked up running back Malcom Brown. He'll be a two-back, but he's a power-back. They were 9-3 over their last 12 games. They look spectacularly well-coached."

Cleveland Browns

2020 result: 11-5 (3-3), third in AFC North, lost to the Chiefs in the divisional round

2021 playoff confidence meter: 7.5-8

Colin's thoughts: "One of three teams returning all 11 starters on offense … so I get continuity, I get an excellent young coach and the best offensive line in football."

Las Vegas Raiders

2020 result: 8-8 (4-2), second in AFC West, missed playoffs

2021 playoff confidence meter: 0

Colin's thoughts: "They lost three offensive line starters. They've played just one playoff game in the last 18 years, so they got cultural issues. And they face the NFL's toughest schedule."

Los Angeles Chargers

2020 result: 7-9 (3-3), third in AFC West, missed playoffs

2021 playoff confidence meter: 6

Colin's thoughts: "They ended the year on a four-game winning streak. That helps. … They have four new starters on the offensive line, including a Pro Bowler at center [Corey Linsley]. They have a new coach. … Justin Herbert with protection feels like he finds a way to make the playoffs."

Dallas Cowboys

2020 result: 6-10 (2-4), third in NFC East, missed playoffs

2021 playoff confidence meter: 5

Colin's thoughts: "I have no idea if any of these defensive draft picks are gonna hit. They were 0-7 against teams that reached the playoffs last year, so … they're not beating good teams. They're beating Philadelphia, they're beating the Giants, they beat Washington. … And I do have concerns … about that second MRI for Dak [Prescott]."

Chicago Bears

2020 result: 8-8 (2-4), second in NFC North, lost to the Saints in the wild-card round

2021 playoff confidence meter: 2

Colin's thoughts: "Did not like the way they ended the season. Last 10 games, they were 3-7. Matt Nagy has been a 50-50 coach so far in the league, and let's be honest: The guy who starts Game 1 [Andy Dalton] might not start Week 2, so a little chaos at quarterback."

Green Bay Packers

2020 result: 13-3 (5-1), won NFC North, lost to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship

2021 playoff confidence meter: 8

Colin's thoughts: "They return 10 of 11 starters on both sides of the ball, tied for the most wins in the league over the last two years with Kansas City. They were noisy in the offseason, but it's a division [in which] only Minnesota will challenge them."

New Orleans Saints

2020 result: 12-4 (6-0), won NFC South, lost to the Buccaneers in the divisional round

2021 playoff confidence meter: 3

Colin's thoughts: "Michael Thomas situation, he's out. They really have no go-to receiver. They don't have a starting quarterback, and Tampa is easily the best team in the division, and I think Atlanta and Carolina offensively will be significantly better."

Arizona Cardinals

2020 result: 8-8 (2-4), third in NFC West, missed the playoffs

2021 playoff confidence meter: 3

Colin's thoughts: "Lost six of their last nine [games], and Kliff Kingsbury – question mark."

San Francisco 49ers

2020 result: 6-10 (3-3), last in NFC West, missed the playoffs

2021 playoff confidence meter: 6

Colin's thoughts: "Most injured team in the league. … They'll be better. Tough division. They're 24-8 when Jimmy Garoppolo starts, [but] how often does he start? That's the weirdest team in the league, by the way, because if you said they were in the Super Bowl, right now, I'd be like, ‘Oh, I get that,' and if you said they went .500, I'd get that, too."

