Similar QB battles exist with Bears, Saints, Pats and Broncos

Training camp and the preseason are about more than settling on a final 53-man roster. They're also important in setting up the depth chart.

No team wants to head into Week 1 not knowing who its starters are, especially not at the most important position: quarterback. But while most teams have that pecking order ironed out, there are a few QB1 positions up for grabs in the eyes of Colin Cowherd of "The Herd."

"We have four quarterback battles," Cowherd said. "… And I want you to notice, they're all the exact same battle."

Cowherd identified the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears as the four teams with a quarterback battle. He also picked out a common thread among all of the competitions.

Before getting to that, though, here's the tale of the tape, along with some thoughts from Cowherd.

JAMEIS WINSTON VS. TAYSOM HILL IN NEW ORLEANS

Measurables

Winston ⁠— 27 years old, 6-foot-4, 231 pounds, 4.97 seconds in 40-yard dash (Combine)

Hill ⁠— 30 years old, 6-foot-2, 221 pounds, 4.46 seconds in 40-yard dash (Pro Day)

Experience

Winston ⁠— Six years, 63.6% completion percentage, 19,812 passing yards, 121 TDs, 88 INTs, 86.9 passer rating

Hill ⁠— Four years, 70.1% completion percentage, 1,047 passing yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 93.7 passer rating

Cowherd's thoughts: "Clearly, Jameis Winston is the more talented thrower of the football. He's got the better arm talent. He was a better college player than Taysom Hill. He throws a better ball. ... But it's a battle. "

DREW LOCK VS. TEDDY BRIDGEWATER IN DENVER

Measurables

Lock ⁠— 24 years old, 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, 4.69 seconds in 40-yard dash (Combine)

Bridgewater ⁠— 28 years old, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, 4.79 seconds in 40-yard dash (Pro Day)

Experience

Lock ⁠— Two years, 59.1% completion percentage, 3,953 passing yards, 23 TDs, 18 INTs, 79.1 passer rating

Bridgewater ⁠— Six years, 66.5% completion percentage, 11,385 passing yards, 53 TDs, 36 INTs, 89.5 passer rating

Cowherd's thoughts: "Drew Lock is Jay Cutler ⁠— huge arm. We know arm talent [is] far superior to Teddy Bridgewater. But it's a battle."

CAM NEWTON VS. MAC JONES IN NEW ENGLAND

Measurables

Newton ⁠— 32 years old, 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, 4.56 seconds in 40-yard dash (Combine)

Jones ⁠— 22 years old, 6-foot-3, 214 pounds, 4.79 seconds in 40-yard dash (Pro Day)

Experience

Newton ⁠— 10 years, 60.1% completion percentage, 31,698 passing yards, 190 TDs, 118 INTs, 85.8 passer rating

Jones ⁠— Rookie, 74.3% completion percentage, 6,126 passing yards, 56 TDs, 7 INTs in 30 games at Alabama

Cowherd's thoughts: "One guy is a former MVP, 6-[foot]-6, playmaker. Run you over. One guy has a low ceiling. Efficient."

ANDY DALTON VS. JUSTIN FIELDS IN CHICAGO

Measurables

Dalton ⁠— 33 years old, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, 4.83 seconds in 40-yard dash (Combine)

Fields ⁠— 22 years old, 4.44 seconds in 40-yard dash (Pro Day)

Experience

Dalton ⁠— 10 years, 62.2% completion percentage, 33,764 passing yards, 218 TDs, 126 INTs, 87.5 passer rating

Fields ⁠— Rookie, 68.4% completion percentage, 5,373 passing yards, 63 TDs, 9 INTs in 22 games at Ohio State

Cowherd's thoughts: "Justin Fields ... was the third-fastest human that ran with this ball this weekend, yet he might not start with Andy Dalton."

In closing, here's what Cowherd picked up from this quartet of QB battles.

"Talent has limitations," Cowherd said. "... Significantly less talented [quarterbacks] may start because ... turnovers equal loss in the NFL.

"… The four quarterback battles we have, the more talented guy is in a battle with a far less talented guy. And in all four cases, you're worried about mistakes and judgment from the more talented player."

The regular season begins for each team on Sept. 12, meaning time is not on their side when it comes to making a QB decision.

Until Week 1 …

