Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan: We'll add 'two' more QBs this offseason
Updated Apr. 22, 2025 1:17 p.m. ET

Who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 starting quarterback? We still don't definitively know.

While Pittsburgh reunited with Mason Rudolph — who played for the franchise from 2018-23 — and has Skylar Thompson under contract, it still doesn't have a quarterback on the roster with prolonged NFL starting experience. Enter the 2025 NFL Draft, which kicks off on Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"We discussed in Palm Beach [at the NFL owners' meetings] a couple of weeks ago [that] we go to [training] camp with four quarterbacks. Right now, we have two on the roster. All options are on the table on how we acquire those last two," Khan said Tuesday.

"I assure you we'll have four when we get to Latrobe [for training camp]."

The Steelers own the No. 21 pick in this year's draft and have been linked to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. They don't have a second-round pick, as they used it to acquire wide receiver and two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in March.

Simultaneously, Pittsburgh has pursued veteran quarterback and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who confirmed last week that he has had talks with the Steelers throughout the offseason after being released by the New York Jets. As for whether the Steelers' talks with Rodgers impact their decision-making in the draft, head coach Mike Tomlin said it "does not," according to NFL.com.

The Steelers' Rodgers pursuit and potential first-round quarterback selection comes in the wake of them losing both Russell Wilson (12 combined starts for Pittsburgh in 2024) and Justin Fields (six combined starts for Pittsburgh in 2024) to free agency.

Outside of Rodgers, Carson Wentz and Desmond Ridder are among the remaining free-agent quarterbacks with lengthy starting experience.

The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 season that saw them lose five games to end the season, concluding with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild-card round. They averaged just 192.0 passing yards per game, good for 27th in the NFL, and lost lead running back Najee Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.

Khan is entering his fourth season as Pittsburgh's general manager and 25th in the organization.

