Pick Cowboys to top 49ers in wild card, Skip Bayless says

How 'bout them Cowboys?

After winning the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) are making a return to the postseason for the first time since 2018.

They will enter the NFC playoffs as the No. 3 seed and are set to host the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers (10-7) in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

And while this is a matchup between two of the NFL's most iconic franchises, Skip Bayless is rolling with the Cowboys, simply because of Dak Prescott, which he detailed on "Undisputed."

"It's still going to boil down to what every playoff game boils down to, which quarterback makes the play," Bayless said. "And I believe my guy will make one more play than Jimmy G can make with a busted thumb that he has."

When comparing the raw numbers of both Prescott and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Prescott has been superior this season.

Prescott finished the season in the top 10 in passing yards (4,449), touchdowns (37) and QBR (54.9). His 37 touchdown passes were a Cowboys single-season record.

Garoppolo, on the other hand, didn't finish in the top 10 of any category this season, throwing for fewer than 4,000 yards and just 20 passing touchdowns.

But he does have the edge in big-game experience, starting in Super Bowl LIV for the 49ers, while also winning Super Bowl XLIX and LI as the backup quarterback of the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys have been the steadier team all season, but the 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winners of seven of their last nine games.

Can Prescott prove Skip right? We are about to find out.

