With Carson Wentz gone, do the Eagles view Jalen Hurts as the answer?

Nothing comes easily in the NFL, especially if you're a quarterback.

Already this offseason we've seen some high-profile signal-callers on the move around the NFL, including the Philadelphia Eagles' trade of former franchise quarterback Carson Wentz on Thursday.

In the wake of that deal, many figured the job in Philly would now belong to second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

That made sense after the Eagles invested a second-round pick in the rookie in 2020 and gave him four starts in place of an ineffective Wentz this past season. Hurts went 1-3 in those games, throwing for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Hurts brought the Eagles' offense to life with his running ability, rushing for 354 yards and three touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per carry.

But those who assumed Hurts would be Philadelphia's starter next season might have jumped the gun, as reports have surfaced that the team is looking for help elsewhere. With the Eagles holding the No. 6 overall pick, they should be able to find some good talent in the draft.

Top prospect Trevor Lawrence is expected to go No. 1, but Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson or Alabama's Mac Jones could still be available at the sixth pick.

But after a year of chaos at the quarterback position, is spending a high draft pick on yet another QB the best call for the Eagles? Shannon Sharpe doesn't believe so.

"You don't need to bring in another quarterback if you have a quarterback. You need to build around him. You need people that can protect him. To draft a quarterback with the sixth pick, you're telling me you wasted your second-round pick last year in drafting Jalen Hurts."

If the Eagles opt not to spend a high pick on a QB, there are other options on the market, including a veteran free agent such as former Colts backup Jacoby Brissett or former Chargers backup Tyrod Taylor. In fact, both have experience with the Eagles' coaching staff.

Either way, the drama continues at the quarterback position in Philadelphia, and the starting spot is still up for grabs.

