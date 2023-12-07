National Football League Thursday Night Football live updates: Patriots up big over Steelers Updated Dec. 7, 2023 9:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 14 of the NFL season starts with the New England Patriots facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday Night Football, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Both teams are looking to bounce back after coming up short last week. The Patriots scored zero points in a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, while the Steelers were outplayed by the Arizona Cardinals in a 24-10 defeat. This game opened with the lowest point total in over a decade .

Thursday will also be a battle of the backups. Bailey Zappe will get his second straight start for New England in place of the benched Mac Jones, while Mitch Trubisky will start for the Steelers after Kenny Pickett was injured in Pittsburgh's loss Sunday.

Here are the top moments!

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Big start for the Pats!

One week after getting shut out by the Chargers, Bailey Zappe marched New England down the field on the game's opening drive thanks to a big completion to Juju Smith-Schuster before finding Ezekiel Elliott on the swing route for an early touchdown score.

INT turns into TD!

The Patriots quickly made good when Jabril Peppers picked off Mitch Trubisky, with Zappe connecting with Hunter Henry on a touchdown pass to give the tight end a special birthday present.

Look who's here…

As Trubisky struggles and boos rain down, there's a fan in attendance who knows a thing or two about playing quarterback for the Steelers.

What a throw, what a catch!

Zappe and Henry connected for their second touchdown of the night in beautiful fashion.

Pregame scene

Patriots receiver Juju Smith-Schuster showed love to his former Steelers teammates, while defensive end Lawrence Guy showed up in a phenomenal "A Christmas Story"-themed sweater, and one young Steelers fan admitted he may have fibbed to his teacher.

