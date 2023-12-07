Thursday Night Football live updates: Patriots up big over Steelers
Week 14 of the NFL season starts with the New England Patriots facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday Night Football, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!
Both teams are looking to bounce back after coming up short last week. The Patriots scored zero points in a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, while the Steelers were outplayed by the Arizona Cardinals in a 24-10 defeat. This game opened with the lowest point total in over a decade.
Thursday will also be a battle of the backups. Bailey Zappe will get his second straight start for New England in place of the benched Mac Jones, while Mitch Trubisky will start for the Steelers after Kenny Pickett was injured in Pittsburgh's loss Sunday.
Here are the top moments!
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
Big start for the Pats!
One week after getting shut out by the Chargers, Bailey Zappe marched New England down the field on the game's opening drive thanks to a big completion to Juju Smith-Schuster before finding Ezekiel Elliott on the swing route for an early touchdown score.
INT turns into TD!
The Patriots quickly made good when Jabril Peppers picked off Mitch Trubisky, with Zappe connecting with Hunter Henry on a touchdown pass to give the tight end a special birthday present.
Look who's here…
As Trubisky struggles and boos rain down, there's a fan in attendance who knows a thing or two about playing quarterback for the Steelers.
What a throw, what a catch!
Zappe and Henry connected for their second touchdown of the night in beautiful fashion.
Pregame scene
Patriots receiver Juju Smith-Schuster showed love to his former Steelers teammates, while defensive end Lawrence Guy showed up in a phenomenal "A Christmas Story"-themed sweater, and one young Steelers fan admitted he may have fibbed to his teacher.
Stay tuned for updates!
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
Taylor Swift opens up about relationship with Travis Kelce for first time
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
FOX Super 6 contest recap: $140,000 in prize money given away this season
-
Jalen Hurts vs. Dak Prescott: Why NFL MVP might be at stake in Sunday's showdown
2023 NFL odds: Week 14 predictions, including Chiefs and Titans to cover
2023 NFL odds: Micah Parsons favored to win DPOY entering Week 14
-
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: 49ers claim top spot; Cowboys in top 5 as Chiefs tumble
Who’s the 49ers' MVP? Ranking the 5 players Niners can’t live without
Bills coach Sean McDermott apologizes for referencing 9/11 hijackers in 2019 team meeting
-
Taylor Swift opens up about relationship with Travis Kelce for first time
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
FOX Super 6 contest recap: $140,000 in prize money given away this season
-
Jalen Hurts vs. Dak Prescott: Why NFL MVP might be at stake in Sunday's showdown
2023 NFL odds: Week 14 predictions, including Chiefs and Titans to cover
2023 NFL odds: Micah Parsons favored to win DPOY entering Week 14
-
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: 49ers claim top spot; Cowboys in top 5 as Chiefs tumble
Who’s the 49ers' MVP? Ranking the 5 players Niners can’t live without