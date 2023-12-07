National Football League
Thursday Night Football live updates: Patriots up big over Steelers
National Football League

Thursday Night Football live updates: Patriots up big over Steelers

Updated Dec. 7, 2023 9:22 p.m. ET

Week 14 of the NFL season starts with the New England Patriots facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday Night Football, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Both teams are looking to bounce back after coming up short last week. The Patriots scored zero points in a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, while the Steelers were outplayed by the Arizona Cardinals in a 24-10 defeat. This game opened with the lowest point total in over a decade.

Thursday will also be a battle of the backups. Bailey Zappe will get his second straight start for New England in place of the benched Mac Jones, while Mitch Trubisky will start for the Steelers after Kenny Pickett was injured in Pittsburgh's loss Sunday.

Here are the top moments!

ADVERTISEMENT

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Big start for the Pats!

One week after getting shut out by the Chargers, Bailey Zappe marched New England down the field on the game's opening drive thanks to a big completion to Juju Smith-Schuster before finding Ezekiel Elliott on the swing route for an early touchdown score.

INT turns into TD!

The Patriots quickly made good when Jabril Peppers picked off Mitch Trubisky, with Zappe connecting with Hunter Henry on a touchdown pass to give the tight end a special birthday present.

Look who's here…

As Trubisky struggles and boos rain down, there's a fan in attendance who knows a thing or two about playing quarterback for the Steelers.

What a throw, what a catch!

Zappe and Henry connected for their second touchdown of the night in beautiful fashion.

Pregame scene

Patriots receiver Juju Smith-Schuster showed love to his former Steelers teammates, while defensive end Lawrence Guy showed up in a phenomenal "A Christmas Story"-themed sweater, and one young Steelers fan admitted he may have fibbed to his teacher.

Stay tuned for updates!

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bills coach Sean McDermott apologizes for referencing 9/11 hijackers in 2019 team meeting

Bills coach Sean McDermott apologizes for referencing 9/11 hijackers in 2019 team meeting

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes