Bill Belichick could reportedly fetch a first-rounder if Patriots trade him

With the New England Patriots careening downhill with a 2-10 record, the previously unthinkable could happen — Bill Belichick could leave the Patriots not on his own terms.

But he may not necessarily be fired. A new report from The Athletic suggests that Belichick could be traded — and fetch the Patriots a choice draft pick in return. The report quoted multiple anonymous NFL executives that believe Belichick could command a first-round selection in a potential trade.

Head coach trades are rare but not unheard of in the NFL. Though Sean Payton spent a year out of coaching as a member of the NFL on FOX crew between his departure from the Saints and his new job with the Broncos, Denver still had to trade a late first-round pick to New Orleans to secure his coaching rights last offseason.

Other high-profile coaches have been traded for high draft picks before as well. The Patriots sent Belichick's mentor Bill Parcells to the New York Jets in 1997 for four picks, including a first-rounder. Most famously, Raiders owner Al Davis traded Jon Gruden to the Buccaneers for two first-round and two second-round picks in 2002, only for Gruden to lead Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl victory over the Raiders that very next season.

And, yes, the Patriots themselves traded a first-round pick to the Jets in 2000 in order to initially obtain Belichick after he had been tabbed as Parcells' successor as head coach of the Jets.

Why Bill Belichick's coaching tree isn't working around the league

According to The Athletic, Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants to keep Belichick, who has led the team to all six of its Super Bowl titles, around the franchise when he does retire. Thus, Kraft might see a trade as a way to allow Belichick to continue his coaching career while still remaining on good terms with the Patriots. Belichick reportedly wants to coach long enough to pass Don Shula's record of 347 victories as a head coach (Belichick currently sits at 331).

It's not a given that a trade will happen. As The Athletic points out, there are many reasons why Belichick may not be as appealing as a head coach candidate these days, from the Patriots' lack of success without Tom Brady to Belichick's longtime dual role as head coach and general manager in New England, a luxury few head coaches are afforded and something he may not be given elsewhere.

On the other hand, there are already two head-coach openings in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers. Additionally, the Washington Commanders could opt for a clean slate under their new ownership and pursue Belichick, who is from nearby Maryland. Other jobs are expected to open up — and all it takes is one interested team for Belichick to become a candidate.

