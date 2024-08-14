Patriots trade Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon to Falcons
The New England Patriots have traded four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the teams haven't announced the trade.
Judon had 28 sacks in his first two seasons with the Patriots before finishing with four in four games last year when he was limited by injuries.
Judon became available because of a contract dispute. He has a base salary of $6.5 million this season and is seeking a new deal.
The Falcons needed a pass rusher to bolster a defense that hasn't had a player with double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley had 15 1/2 in 2016.
Judon, who turns 32 on Thursday, played his first seasons in Baltimore. He had 34 1/2 sacks for the Ravens and made two of his four Pro Bowls. He thrived in Bill Belichick's defense in New England, making a career-high 15 1/2 sacks in 2022.
