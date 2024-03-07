National Football League Patriots' Matthew Judon: 'We've got new life' under HC Jerod Mayo Published Mar. 7, 2024 1:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's the beginning of a new era in New England, as Jerod Mayo has succeeded Bill Belichick as head coach of the Patriots.

While moving on from a coach that helped the franchise win six Super Bowls over 24 years will likely prove to be challenging, the Patriots envision the transition going rather smoothly, according to veteran linebacker Matthew Judon.

While expressing that Belichick was a "great coach" who he "looked up" to, Judon also made the case for how Mayo is making a big difference in New England right out of the gate.

"I think with the hire of Mayo and bringing in somebody that's been actually there for those years [and] that kind of understands player perspective and coaching and also how coach Belichick actually ran the system … instead of somebody that's outside and didn't know at all kind of helped us," Judon said Wednesday. "It kind of helped us because Mayo saw it going one way, and he's trying to get it to go a different way.

"We've got new life. We've got new expectations, and right now we're just all getting healthy and getting back right. I think when we start, we're all going to try to run through a wall for Mayo."

Mayo, 38, was New England's inside linebackers coach from 2019-23 after previously serving as a linebacker for the franchise from 2008-15.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Judon spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with Baltimore. The 31-year-old was limited to four games last season due to a torn biceps tendon. The two seasons prior, Judon averaged 14.0 sacks and 60 combined tackles per season for the Patriots. He's entering the final season of a four-year deal.

The Patriots finished 4-13 last season, last in the AFC East. They have missed the playoffs in three of the past four seasons.

