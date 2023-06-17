National Football League Patriots' Jack Jones arrested after guns found in luggage Updated Jun. 17, 2023 10:49 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested Friday evening at a security checkpoint at Boston's Logan Airport after two guns were found inside his carry-on luggage, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police said the 25-year-old out of Arizona State was arrested Friday evening, WCVB-TV reported. He had been planning to travel from Boston to Arizona, according to police.

Police were called to the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint in Terminal B at about 5:30 p.m. after two firearms were found in a traveler's carry-on luggage. Police said they identified the person as Jones and arrested him.

Jones is facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, police said. He was booked at the State Police Logan Airport Barracks and had bail set at $50,000, police said.

It wasn't immediately known if Jones has a lawyer to comment on his behalf. He is scheduled to be arraigned in East Boston District Court next week, according to police.

The Patriots confirmed the arrest in a statement.

"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today," the statement said. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."

Jones is entering his second year as a cornerback for the Patriots. His rookie season ended in late December because of a team suspension for an unspecified violation of club rules, according to ESPN. Jones played in 13 games, starting twice, and compiled 30 tackles and two interceptions.

Patriots minicamp practice was held this week at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, ending on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

