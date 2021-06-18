National Football League Are QB situations with Patriots, Bears, Packers coming into focus? 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With NFL minicamps in the rearview mirror, it's time to check in on three key quarterback battles.

On Sunday, the last of the league’s 32 mandatory minicamps came to an end, and in the process, gave some more insight into which QBs might have the edge on starting jobs this fall.

In New England, the stage could be set for a quarterback competition between 10-year NFL veteran Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones when training camp comes in July – despite Patriots coach Bill Belichick having previously declared Newton the go-to starter.

Despite getting off to a rocky start in OTAs , Jones showed improvements during minicamp. The first-round pick was more decisive with his reads, more willing to challenge the defense down the field and more consistently accurate in the passing game, according to The Athletic .

However, Newton shined in his last offseason performance Wednesday – completing 17 of 21 passes – and sent a clear message ahead of training camp, which is set to start on July 31.

Newton has led every offseason practice that he has been healthy enough to participate in . He completed 38 of 58 passes (65.5 percent) with one interception in team drills during minicamp, while Jones was 41-for-65 (63.1 percent) with three interceptions.

The two will continue to take reps during training camp this summer, and then Belichick and company will have five weeks to make their final decision ahead of the regular-season opener against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12.

Meanwhile in Chicago, it appears the starting QB role is not up for grabs.

On Thursday, former No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields told the media that he is embracing the developmental timeline set for him by the Bears and coach Matt Nagy.

"If I don't believe in it, it's not going to work out," Fields said . "My job is strictly [to] get better and be the best quarterback I can be and hope my team wins. That's what I'm going to do whether it's starting, whether it's sitting, I'm going to do whatever is going to help us win."

Nagy previously stated at the beginning of the offseason that veteran Andy Dalton is set to open the regular season as Chicago's incumbent starting quarterback – barring an injury or other unforeseen circumstance.

"What we told Andy is that he's our starter, and he knows that and that's what Justin knows, that's what Nick [Foles] knows … that's where we're at," Nagy reiterated Tuesday.

"Our coaches understand that we all get excited about Justin Fields. We'd all be lying if we said something different. With that said, we're excited about Andy Dalton too. And we know that if we stick to this plan that we have, that everything is going to be just fine."

Speaking of sticking to a plan, that’s what Green Bay is going to do – regardless of whether it's Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love at the helm heading into training camp come July.

When speaking to the media on Thursday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur voiced his strategy.

"We'll have one plan," LaFleur said . "We've kind of pretty much laid that out. Just going to fine-tune some things over the next few weeks in terms of the logistics of our schedule and whatnot. We've got what we feel is a pretty good blueprint in terms of how to get our guys ready to play. Obviously, it is a little bit different this year in terms of the number of preseason games and then you compare it to last year, so you're kind of leaning back on the 2019 season. … We'll look forward to getting them back July 27."

On Wednesday, Love rose to the challenge and impressed onlookers, particularly with his consistent connections, deep completions, and "clutch" two-minute showing, going 20-for-30, unofficially, via Sports Illustrated . Love threw more passes during the three-day minicamp than he did in all of training camp last summer, and he could certainly end up as the Packers’ starter come September.

Love has previously stated that he’ll be ready to start Week 1 if the opportunity presents itself – if the strained relationship between Rodgers and Green Bay doesn’t improve.

Here are highlights from minicamps around the league.

