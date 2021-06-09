Green Bay Packers Can Jordan Love be the Packers' saving grace if Aaron Rodgers holds firm? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There might be love in the air at Lambeau after all.

How much of it is in the air is still up for debate, however.

All eyes were fixed on Jordan Love as the Packers’ three-day minicamp kicked off Tuesday, and it appears that Green Bay’s potential starting quarterback – wild to think about, right? – rose to the challenge after getting off to a rocky start.

On Wednesday, Love impressed onlookers, particularly with his consistent connections, deep completions and "clutch" two-minute showing, going 20-of-30 passing, unofficially, according to Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber .

This is a much different story than the first day of minicamp, when Love took a heavy workload in practice, highlighted by a series of flawed (and mostly failed) two-minute drills.

Love, who was inactive for every game last season as he sat third on the Packers’ depth chart behind Aaron Rodgers and Tim Boyle, now finds himself as Green Bay’s "potential quarterback of the future," per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

"This is a guy who has not even taken a snap in a preseason game. Speaking to people here, there are still some inconsistencies they see with Love on the field, but he is a lot cleaner mechanically than he was a year ago … and as he’s gotten more comfortable with the offense, his footwork and his rhythm has improved as well."

For more up-to-date news on all things Packers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

On Tuesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said his plan is to continue to give Love the lion’s share of reps heading into the last day of minicamp, presumably to prepare the QB for the starting role that he might need to step into if the strained relationship between Rodgers and Green Bay does not improve.

"He needs every rep he can get right now," LaFleur said . "He’s a young quarterback that was not afforded a preseason last year, and so we’ll give him as many [reps] as he can handle. … Every rep that he takes is so valuable, and you can learn something from both the good and the bad."

It's worth noting that Rodgers was not in attendance through day two of minicamp, and the reigning NFL MVP has skipped out on all of the team’s voluntary offseason programs thus far, including OTAs and the accompanying $500,000 workout bonus.

On Wednesday, Love spoke to reporters for the first time since the Rodgers drama began. When asked if he’d be ready to start Week 1 if the opportunity presented itself, the Packers’ first-round pick responded with a cool "100 percent."

"Obviously, this is a time where I’m getting a lot of extremely valuable reps that I might not have been getting in a normal circumstance, so I’m just gonna take it day by day."

While Love seems confident about taking the reins in Green Bay, not everyone is convinced that the 22-year-old is the Packers' path to contention.

On an early May edition of " The Herd ," Colin Cowherd laid out why the Packers’ unwillingness to trade Rodgers shows their lack of confidence in Love and why Green Bay needs to "own it, pivot and fix it" in order to get Rodgers back in green and gold.

"I’d peel the Band-Aid off and move on if Jordan Love can play," Cowherd said. "If Jordan Love can’t play, then you’re really screwed. Then you have to figure out how to get Aaron Rodgers back into camp and in Green Bay for years.

"Green Bay has had Jordan Love there for 150 practices. … Green Bay knows he can’t play. … Every athlete that comes on this show says, ‘Dude, two practices, guys can make throws, or they can’t.’ They got 150 practices, and [Green Bay is] like, ‘I don’t know. It could go either way.’ I don’t buy it, and I think Green Bay knows Jordan Love can’t play."

Cowherd reiterated his stance on Love vs. Rodgers this past week.

"I don't wanna be Mr. Negative," Cowherd said. "I'd be concerned. Maybe this is why Aaron is playing hardball. If Jordan Love was [Patrick] Mahomes — let's not kid ourselves — Aaron would be in camp."

Colin Cowherd discusses Matt LaFleur's media conference and Jordan Love's development. Hear why Colin thinks Aaron Rodgers' only real leverage with the Packers is that Jordan Love is not ready to play.

Then, on Wednesday, former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings joined Cowherd to talk about Love's future with the Packers.

Cowherd posited that Green Bay is doing its best to keep Love out of the public eye for now – mainly because he isn't ready to be a starter – and Jennings agreed but said Green Bay has other motives.

"I don't think that they're hiding Jordan Love – I just think that they're not allowing him to become the face of the Green Bay Packers because it should be Aaron Rodgers, if they're able to salvage the relationship. … It's really not his team. They don't want to send that message."

The Packers might be hesitant to send the message that they're in love with Love, but what has been made clear is that Rodgers is no longer in love with Green Bay.

If something doesn't change soon, it could mean that Love remains under center in Green Bay.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Green Bay Packers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.