Trevor Lawrence, Cam Newton battling health setbacks at minicamp

When it comes to dealing with the face of a franchise, there is no such thing as being too careful.

And the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots aren’t taking any chances with theirs.

On Monday, Trevor Lawrence was forced to sit out the majority of team drills in the Jaguars’ first day of mandatory minicamp after agitating a preexisting hamstring injury.

The No. 1 overall pick was limited in Jacksonville’s OTAs earlier this month with the same hamstring soreness and tightness that is now impacting his performance at minicamp. Lawrence worked on the side, separate from the rest of the team, and did not participate in any 11-on-11 drills.

When speaking to the media on Monday, the 21-year-old generational talent said he’s trying to get "back to full capacity," and discussed how he’s taking things gradually.

"I'm feeling good, just trying to not have any more setbacks, so taking it slow," Lawrence said . "Got some good reps today, so start getting more and more each day this week and just kind of work back into it."

If his injury continues to limit him, it could become a big problem for the Jaguars, who are banking on Lawrence's success from college translating to the NFL. In his three seasons at Clemson, the 21-year-old only lost twice as a starter, winning 34 games ⁠— including the National Championship as a freshman. He threw for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, completing 66.6% of his passes for 10,098 yards.

Tuesday is the Jaguars’ second and final day of minicamp, but Lawrence will likely sit out team drills once again as a precaution, according to head coach Urban Meyer.

"Yank a hamstring now, [he’s] going to miss the early part of the training camp," Meyer said . "So, we're being somewhat conservative on it … but he actually could play a game if he had to."

Lawrence isn't the only star player getting off to a slow start health-wise.

On Monday in Foxborough, veteran quarterback Cam Newton made his first appearance at Patriots minicamp since injuring his throwing hand after colliding with a teammate’s helmet at practice on June 4.

Newton didn’t attend the final three days of OTAs after the initial injury – a bone bruise in his right hand – and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was the first player to take snaps in his absence, followed by Brian Hoyer and first-round draft pick Mac Jones.

Unlike Meyer, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was tight-lipped when talking to the media about his quarterback's condition.

"Well, he’s not out there but I think he’ll be alright," Belichick said, via "The Boston Globe."

And after much speculation on whether or not Newton would participate in minicamp, the 32-year-old three-time Pro Bowler came back to the field for the first time in 10 days, seemingly unaffected by his hand injury.

Belichick has already declared Newton the Patriots' starter ahead of the 2021-2022 season, despite the struggles that plagued the team last year. In 2020, Newton threw for a mere eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards.

The Patriots' minicamp ends Thursday, and all eyes will be on Newton to see if he finishes out the week.

