National Football League NFL offseason programs prove valuable for both rookies and veteran players 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Geoff Schwartz

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The NFL offseason program is finally upon us.

With the players' "boycott" of voluntary workouts appearing to be over for most of the league, the offseason workout programs can begin in NFL facilities. These days in the building in the spring have purpose and value, depending on where you stand in the league.

The offseason program is 10 weeks of voluntary participation, except for one three-day mini-camp, which is mandatory. Even though the program is voluntary, most players treat it as mandatory, knowing that missing the spring can put them behind. Whether that feeling is shared by teams is unknown.

After last offseason, when the program was completely virtual and the season went off as expected, the players took a stand about their participation in this year's offseason program.

It’s a fight I do not believe is worth having, as NFL owners do not care about the offseason program. It makes them no money, and in fact they’ve kept money in their pockets as players forfeited offseason workout bonuses. Most importantly, the players generally enjoy the offseason program, which is why this battle seems misguided.

Despite the protest of the players' union, phase two of the offseason program began this week, with widespread participation around the league.

Phase one of the offseason program is a four-hour day for four days of the week, as players lift and get into the meeting room. There is no on-the-field coaching. This offseason, phase one was conducted virtually, with players learning away from the facilities.

Phase two is also four hours a day, but players and coaches are allowed on the field. It’s the beginning of the on-field teaching. However, no players are allowed to line up across from one another, not even if it’s a walk-through.

The offseason wraps up with phase three, which is the traditional OTAs. Those are light practices on the field with minimal contact, with meetings and lifting as part of the day. These days are no longer than six hours, and they go for 10 days. These are the most "strenuous" days of the voluntary part of the offseason program.

All in all, the offseason program does not beat up the body. It’s ideally a time of learning and growth as players gear up for training camp.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

As mentioned, most players enjoy the offseason program because it’s a stress-free time to be with teammates. It’s an opportunity for players to bond, no matter what year they are in their careers.

Depending on a player's tenure in the league, the offseason program can come with different goals.

The established veteran on a team with a returning staff is there to help lead his teammates. His work ethic and ability to learn the playbook and process information are things he (and the team) hopes will rub off on younger players.

He’s there to see his buddies, play golf with other veterans after practice, go out on the town with his significant other and generally do "adult things." This player ultimately doesn’t need the offseason program to prepare physically or mentally, but it’s part of his routine, and he enjoys it.

Then there’s the established veteran with a brand-new front office and coaching staff. No matter how concrete he believes his job is, there’s always some trepidation about roster spots with a new staff. The new staff will want "their guys" in the building, and those are often players they’ve just signed or drafted.

As a result, the offseason program is the first opportunity to impress the new staff with effort in the weight room, practice habits, leadership and the ability to learn a new system. In the end, a player isn't making the roster based on the offseason program, but it can make a good first impression.

For any player who isn't established – and that includes veterans who are journeymen all the way down to the last player on the roster – the offseason program is vital to his growth as a player and his ability to make the roster. The physical part of the offseason program (the weightlifting and practice) isn't as important as the mental side of the process.

For players being introduced to new playbooks, new schemes and new techniques, this is the first chance to learn these concepts ahead of training camp, when the real competition for roster spots begins.

The way for younger players or fringe veterans to make the team is by having splash plays on film. Splash plays are the ones that make the coaching staff say, "Whoa! Look at Geoff Schwartz. Great job!" while watching film together.

Splash plays happen only when you play fast. You can play fast only when you're confident because you know what you’re doing. The time spent learning the playbook during the offseason program helps players start to build confidence in their ability to know their assignments.

The reason in-person learning is better than virtual is that most of us learn by doing, not by being shown a page in a playbook or video. The offseason program is the first time of the year that players get to learn by doing. They are taught in the classroom and then immediately go to the field for walk-throughs.

Players get to see what a scheme is about and then have the opportunity to visualize the rep. These walk-throughs are valuable for younger players to learn a scheme and system. They represent the first step in their journey to make the squad.

Although the Players Association is advising its members to skip the offseason program, I like that most of the players have taken it upon themselves to show up for work this week and continue through the end of the program.

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic National Football League