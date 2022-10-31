National Football League Patrick Peterson trolls Kyler Murray with 'Call of Duty' celebration 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Patrick Peterson helped the Minnesota Vikings beat his old team, the Arizona Cardinals, 34-26 on Sunday. After the game the cornerback, who had a long career with the Cardinals, had a lot to say about his old squad.

It all started in a team-wide celebration of a Harrison Smith interception on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray when Peterson appeared to mimic putting on a headset and playing video games.

It seemed to be a shot at Murray, who overlapped with Peterson for two seasons in Arizona. Murray is an avid gamer who entered a public spat with the Cardinals in July over a controversial clause in his contract extension that mandated he complete four hours of independent film study per week. The clause was later removed after Murray fired back in a stunning impromptu press conference stating that he refused to let his "work ethic be in question."

When Peterson was asked about the celebration after the Vikings' win, he slyly referenced one of Murray's favorite games, "Call of Duty."

For what it is worth, Peterson was right – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the nineteenth and latest installment in the world-famous video game franchise, was released Friday.

But Peterson was not done swiping at his former team. While walking off the field after Sunday's game, Peterson faced a camera crew from KPNX-TV, a local Phoenix news station, and demanded to know the whereabouts of Cardinals general manager Steve Keim.

"He's still running from me," Peterson said. "That's who I want to talk to. Man-to-man, face-to-face. Stop running… I want to talk to him in his [sic] face. I don't want him to see this. I want to see him person-to-person… Stop running. He said he was going to call me back, it's two years later."

Keim and the Cardinals surprised outside observers when they chose not to re-sign Peterson after the 2020 season. The cornerback eventually signed with the Vikings.

Peterson also leveled another accusation against the franchise with which he spent the first 10 years of his NFL career.

The Vikings improved to 6-1 in Peterson's second season there after the win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Conversely, Arizona is now 3-5 this season and in last place in the NFC West.

