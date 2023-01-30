National Football League Patrick Mahomes is undisputed QB1; Eagles dominate the trenches 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Championship Sunday did not go as planned, but it still gave the football world plenty of excitement and entertainment. The opportunity to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs push past the competition offers a compelling Super Bowl LVII matchup ( Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) that features the No. 1 seeds in each conference.

While the debates will rage about poor officiating and untimely injuries, we will have a chance to see the two best teams in football square off in Arizona, for a chance to win a ring will cement a legacy. Before we compare and contrast the Chiefs and Eagles, here are some thoughts and observations from a former NFL scout:

Three things that I liked…

Patrick Mahomes is the undisputed QB1

It was fun debating whether another quarterback could supplant the former NFL and Super Bowl MVP as the No. 1 quarterback in the game, but Mahomes squashed that conversation with a gusty performance that showcased his combination of talent and toughness on a big stage.

Despite limping around on a banged-up ankle, the sixth-year pro connected on 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday against the Bengals. Considering the Chiefs were missing Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman for parts of the game due to injuries, the efficiency and effectiveness from Mahomes suggest the NFL's ultimate QB1 can make it work with anyone on the perimeter.

Sure, Travis Kelce is a future gold jacket wearer, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a solid WR2, but the weapons around the All-Pro quarterback do not compare to his counterpart on the opposite sideline. Yet, Mahomes kept the Chiefs' offense humming like a well-oiled machine through his heroics. From the hop-along scrambles to the impromptu jump passes from the pocket, the five-star gunslinger made the plays that decided the game.

Given the challenges he faced while delivering another jaw-dropping performance, Mahomes showed the football world that he is still the undisputed champion of the position.

'Greatest QB talent ever seen' Colin Cowherd explains why Patrick Mahomes is the greatest talent at quarterback he has ever seen.

The Eagles D-line dominates again

The Eagles' rise to prominence has been directly tied to the weekly disruption and destruction of a defensive front that overwhelms opponents with its collective strength, power, and explosion. The unit showed up and showed out in the NFC Championship Game with a dominant performance against the 49ers.

From the first snap to the final buzzer, the Eagles' bullied the "bullies" while showcasing superior talent and depth. The cumulative effect of dealing with eight or nine different defenders playing at a breakneck pace at the line of scrimmage wears down opponents, creating easy pressure opportunities for the unit that totaled three sacks, seven QB hits and knocked both of the 49ers' available quarterbacks out of the game.

In addition, the Eagles' depth enables them to hold up against a punishing 49ers' running game that forces most opponents to tap out in the fourth quarter. Although the 49ers' quarterback-less offense made it easier for the Eagles to load up on the running game, the penetration and gap control from the defensive front made it nearly impossible for Christian McCaffrey to find running room for most of the day. And rendered Kyle Shanahan's call sheet useless when the offensive wizard attempted to find a play that could help the 49ers move the ball.

Eagles advance to SBLVII Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe rate the Eagles' NFC title game performance against the 49ers on a 1-10 scale.

The Chiefs' young secondary steps up

The loss of L'Jarius Sneed in the first quarter forced the Chiefs to play with a young group of cornerbacks who answered the bell. Despite their youth and inexperience on the island, Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, Joshua Williams, and Jaylen Watson neutralized the Bengals' wide receiver corps and forced Joe Burrow into an off-day.

Though the persistent pressure from the Chiefs' frontline certainly contributed to the secondary's efforts, the discipline and attention to detail displayed by the young defenders helped Steve Spagnuolo hold the Bengals to 20 points.

The young quartet showed football maturity beyond their years as rookies thrust into prominent roles on the perimeter. The group stays connected in coverage to eliminate the deep balls that spark the deep balls while also displaying the instincts, awareness, and tackling skills to limit "chunk" plays on catch-and-run plays in space.

With a collection of newbies making an impressive debut in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs' defense could be a problem for opponents over the next few seasons.

Three things that I did not like…

The 49ers and Bengals violate the "DBOs"

Before you can win games at the highest levels, you eliminate the self-inflicted errors that lead to losses. Turnovers, penalties, big plays allowed, and kicking game errors will result in losses in most games, but mistakes in those areas are more impactful in the post-season.

Despite losing QB3 and QB4 to injuries, the 49ers' loss can be pinned on their sloppiness and lack of discipline in the NFC Championship Game. Kyle Shanahan's squad finished with a minus-three in the turnover battle while also registering 11 penalties for 81 yards. While the game was littered with questionable calls from the officials, the 49ers' lack of poise and discipline cost them yardage and granted the Eagles plays and extended possessions.

The Bengals were also guilty of violating the "DBO" principles with a minus-one in the turnover margin and nine penalties for 71 yards. In addition, the Bengals allowed a 29-yard punt return on the game's final possession to set up the game-winning field goal. The brilliance of the opposing quarterback overshadowed the costly errors, but Zac Taylor and his staff will point to their self-inflicted errors as the primary reason for their inability to advance Super Bowl LVII.

Eli Manning talks Purdy's unfortunate elbow injury Eli Manning shares his thoughts on the conference championship games, including Brock Purdy's costly injury for the 49ers.

The Bengals' refusal to run the ball

The playoffs are about players, not plays, so I am miffed that Joe Mixon did not have a more significant role in the game plan as the team's primary runner.

The veteran running back finished the game with 19 rushing yards on just eight carries against a Chiefs' defense that has been vulnerable against the run. Mixon's lack of touches as a runner is surprising based on his success against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round (20 carries for 105 yards and a score) in snowy conditions. The physicality and thump the 220-pounder provides were needed against an offense committed to taking away the deep ball with a two-high safety shell.

Although Mixon's paltry numbers suggest the Bengals were wise to move off of the running game due to production, the threat of the running game is the only tactic that would have forced Spagnuolo to drop occasionally drop the safety into the box as part of a "plus-one" front designed to choke out the run. In addition, the increased utilization of the running game would have protected the Bengals' patchwork offensive line from Chris Jones and Co. jumping off the ball like track stars in pursuit of the quarterback.

Though hindsight is always 20/20, the Bengals' decision to move away from the running game is a head-scratcher.

Chiefs defeat Bengals in AFC Championship Game Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Chiefs win over Bengals.

Where is the "Wildcat"?

Injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson left the 49ers without a viable quarterback, but I am surprised Kyle Shanahan did not feature the "Wildcat" formation with his starter and backup forced to the sideline.

Without a viable passing game due to Purdy's UCL injury and Johnson's concussion, the 49ers would have been better off positioning Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel at quarterback to execute an assortment of read-option plays and designed quarterback runs. The modified Single Wing formation would have posed a more significant threat to the Eagles than the handoffs on traditional I-formation plays.

While Purdy is respected as a quarterback based on his remarkable feats heading into the game, the rookie was a non-factor once the Eagles determined that he could not throw the ball down the field. With Purdy unable to impact the game as a runner, the 49ers essentially played with ten men on the field for the entire second half.

If allowed to do it over, I would like to know if Shanahan would draw up some RG3 plays in the dirt with CMC or Samuel operating out of the Wildcat.

MVP of the Week

After hearing all the noise from the outside, the former NFL and Super Bowl MVP reminded the football world of his greatness with a 300-yard game on a gimpy ankle and short-handed supporting cast. Mahomes displayed his grit and determination leading his team to a win against all odds and cementing his status as QB1 in the league.

Looking back at Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes in college Joel Klatt reflects back on each of the quarterbacks who won their respective conference championships.

Offensive Players of the Week

The Eagles' offensive line mauled and mashed the 49ers at the point of attack to claim a Super Bowl berth. The quintet featuring Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Lane Johnson controlled the action from the start while displaying the athleticism, technique, and nastiness that has sparked the offense the entire season.

Defensive Player of the Week

Chris Jones dominated the AFC Championship Game from his defensive tackle spot. The perennial all-star overpowered the Bengals' offensive line to notch a pair of sacks as the Chiefs' designated disruptor. The ultra-athletic big man displayed the first-step quickness and overwhelming power that has made him one of the league's most feared defenders since he stepped into the league in 2016.

Unsung Hero

Marquez Valdes-Scantling quietly posted a 100-yard game as the Chiefs' surprise No.1 wideout on Sunday. The marquee free agent anchored the passing game that missed three pass catchers and a fully healthy Travis Kelce on the perimeter. Given the questions about his hands and playmaking ability early in his career, the standout performance from the veteran validated the team's decision to sign him as part of the group expected to replace Tyreek Hill's production.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

