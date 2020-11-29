National Football League Mahomes, Hill Torch Tampa Bay 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It was a day to remember for Kansas City, but also one to remember for Denver – just for different reasons.

Here are the key takeaways from the second slate of games from Week 12 in the NFL:

Tampa Bay can't overcome Mahomes, Cheetah

Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quickly – and consistently – turned into the Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill show.

Hill finished the day with a ridiculous 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and also pulled off his best Shannon Sharpe impression on the sideline during the Chiefs' 27-24 win over Tampa Bay.

Hill's receiving yardage accounted for 49.5 percent of Kansas City's 543 total yards on the day.

Oh, and Mahomes wasn't too shabby either, finishing with a 124.7 passer rating.

Tom Brady put up a fight late, rebounding from his two interceptions in the second half to throw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Brady finished with 345 passing yards and three touchdowns, while hooking up with seven different receivers.

But he also continued his trend of turning the ball over at an alarming rate, and he's now thrown at least two picks in three of the last four games.

Brady and Mahomes have now faced off four times, and both have earned two victories.

Broncos suffer from QB woes

It was a rough day in Denver, as the Broncos were forced to start Kendall Hinton – a former practice squad wide receiver – at quarterback, after each of Denver's quarterbacks were placed on the Injured reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

The day went about as expected for the Broncos, as Denver made history by halftime, en route to a 31-3 loss to New Orleans.

Hinton finished the day with a passer rating of 0.0, going 1-for-9 passing for 13 yards and two interceptions

The Broncos became the first team with more passes intercepted than passes completed since the Chargers in 1998 against the Chiefs.

In addition, the entire Denver offense had a mere 112 total yards and averaged just 2.6 yards per play, earning only six first downs on the day.

However, completed passes were in short supply in Denver as a whole, as New Orleans starting quarterback Taysom Hill – filling in for the injured Drew Brees – completed just 9 of 16 passes for 78 yards and a pick.

Hill did most of his damage on the ground, scoring two rushing touchdowns, and running back Latavius Murray added 124 rushing yards and two scores on the ground as well.

Battle of the struggling QBs

An NFC West matchup between the 49ers and Rams left much to be desired, as both teams struggled under center, with the Niners barely emerging with a 23-20 win in Los Angeles.

San Francisco's backup quarterback Nick Mullens has been the starter since Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury in Week 8, and on Sunday, he did just enough to get the job done.

Mullens completed 24 of 35 passes for 253 yards, but didn't have a single touchdown, while tossing one interception.

San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould had almost half the team's total points (11).

Running back Raheem Mostert had the single offensive touchdown for the Niners, as the defense added a pick-six into the mix.

Speaking of that pick-six, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff added another interception to his total on Sunday, and did not toss a touchdown in the midst of throwing for a mere 198 passing yards.

Goff also added a lost fumble to his list of turnovers, and the Rams finished with four turnovers in Sunday's defeat.

San Francisco seems to have the Rams' number, as the 49ers have won four straight against Los Angeles.

