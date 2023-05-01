National Football League
Patrick Mahomes, Serena Williams, more stars show out at the Met Gala
Published May. 1, 2023 11:58 p.m. ET

The sporting world showed up and showed out at the 2023 Met Gala Ball.

The event is a collection of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, who congregate to don their most extravagant outfits in one of fashion's most prestigious occasions. It's a charity event for which proceeds will go towards the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.  

And countless stars dazzled for the cameras with their best digs on full display. Here are the athletes who wowed at the gala.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl LVII's MVP has been on a tremendous winning tear as of late, and he threw on a regal black suit accompanied by a white top in a traditional, but effortlessly sleek look.

Cohost Roger Federer

You've got to show out if you're hosting the event, right? Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer did his best Bond impression alongside wife Mirka in a memorable appearance.

Serena Williams 

The GOAT always knows how to captivate an audience. And she dropped a news bomb with a surprise pregnancy announcement to accompany a regal look.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Diggs pulled out an eye-popping silver suit for his evening.

Dwyane Wade

The man they call "Flash" looked like a superhero alongside wife Gabrielle Union 

Russell Westbrook

Why not? Westbrook has long been known for his unique fashion sense, and Monday night was no different. 

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner

Griner and wife Cherelle looked every bit of royalty as they popped out for a momentous moment.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA has made a number of fashion statements this past season, but this one is perhaps the biggest we've seen from him.

