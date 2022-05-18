National Football League Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen? Ranking the best QBs under 30 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL is in good hands.

Well, good arms, to be exact.

There are a plethora of young, talented quarterbacks across the league in today's NFL. Just last year, seven starting quarterbacks under 30 made the Pro Bowl.

So on Wednesday, Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley engaged in a spirited debate on "Speak For Yourself" while sharing their top-five QBs under 30.

Let’s get into it.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Rank: 5 (Wiley)

Wiley’s thoughts: "Who has the most wins of any quarterback under the age of 25 in NFL history? Lamar Jackson."

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Rank: 4 (Acho, Wiley)

Acho’s thoughts: "I think Deshaun is more talented than four, but he’s only at four because he’s only been to the playoffs and only had marginal success in the playoffs one time. But at least he has a winning record."

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Rank: 3 (Acho)

Acho’s thoughts: "Winning and losing is a quarterback stat. At LSU, he won. … Then he goes to a Bengals team that won two games before he showed up. A Bengals team that won six games the year he got hurt. And he takes the Bengals to the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow is a winner. I don’t think he’s as physically talented as Deshaun, not as physically talented as Justin Herbert, but he is a winner."

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Rank: 2 (Wiley), 5 (Acho)

Wiley’s thoughts: "He’s just on an NFL historical pace despite not having team success. Most yards, most touchdowns first two years. I’m sorry you think he has to carry everyone when what we’re talking about are the top-five quarterbacks — not teams — under 30."

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Rank: 1 (Acho), 3 (Wiley)

Wiley’s thoughts: "Monster. Can’t even take a shot at him. But if you’re asking me, under 30, if I’m drafting today, who am I choosing? Patrick Mahomes is right where he’s supposed to be — No. 3, not No. 1."

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Rank: 1 (Wiley), 2 (Acho)

Acho’s thoughts: "Josh Allen has all the physical [traits] of everyone on the list, but he also wins. He finds ways to win. He can do everything these quarterbacks can do, plus he can win. An absolute stud."

