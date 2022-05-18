National Football League
Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen? Ranking the best QBs under 30 Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen? Ranking the best QBs under 30
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen? Ranking the best QBs under 30

2 hours ago

The NFL is in good hands. 

Well, good arms, to be exact. 

There are a plethora of young, talented quarterbacks across the league in today's NFL. Just last year, seven starting quarterbacks under 30 made the Pro Bowl.

So on Wednesday, Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley engaged in a spirited debate on "Speak For Yourself" while sharing their top-five QBs under 30.

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert are top QBs under 30

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert are top QBs under 30
Pro Football Focus released its top-five QBs under the age of 30, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. See which QBs land on Marcellus Wiley's and Emmanuel Acho's top-five lists?

Let’s get into it.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Rank: 5 (Wiley)

Wiley’s thoughts: "Who has the most wins of any quarterback under the age of 25 in NFL history? Lamar Jackson." 

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Rank: 4 (Acho, Wiley)

Acho’s thoughts: "I think Deshaun is more talented than four, but he’s only at four because he’s only been to the playoffs and only had marginal success in the playoffs one time. But at least he has a winning record."

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Rank: 3 (Acho)

Acho’s thoughts: "Winning and losing is a quarterback stat. At LSU, he won. … Then he goes to a Bengals team that won two games before he showed up. A Bengals team that won six games the year he got hurt. And he takes the Bengals to the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow is a winner. I don’t think he’s as physically talented as Deshaun, not as physically talented as Justin Herbert, but he is a winner."

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Rank: 2 (Wiley), 5 (Acho)

Wiley’s thoughts: "He’s just on an NFL historical pace despite not having team success. Most yards, most touchdowns first two years. I’m sorry you think he has to carry everyone when what we’re talking about are the top-five quarterbacks — not teams — under 30." 

Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson top Joy's AFC QB tiers

Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson top Joy's AFC QB tiers
The AFC is loaded at the QB position this year, especially with the additions of Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Matt Ryan. Joy Taylor ranks each QB by tiers.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Rank: 1 (Acho), 3 (Wiley)

Wiley’s thoughts: "Monster. Can’t even take a shot at him. But if you’re asking me, under 30, if I’m drafting today, who am I choosing? Patrick Mahomes is right where he’s supposed to be — No. 3, not No. 1." 

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Rank: 1 (Wiley), 2 (Acho)

Acho’s thoughts: "Josh Allen has all the physical [traits] of everyone on the list, but he also wins. He finds ways to win. He can do everything these quarterbacks can do, plus he can win. An absolute stud."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Nick Bosa or Micah Parsons: Who is the better player?
National Football League

Nick Bosa or Micah Parsons: Who is the better player?

32 mins ago
Zach Wilson: The forgotten man of the 2021 QB class
National Football League

Zach Wilson: The forgotten man of the 2021 QB class

1 hour ago
Does Derek Carr have a shot at the Hall of Fame?
National Football League

Does Derek Carr have a shot at the Hall of Fame?

2 hours ago
Cowboys to hold joint camp practices with Broncos, Chargers
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys to hold joint camp practices with Broncos, Chargers

3 hours ago
NFL odds: NFC East team gaining favor with bettors
National Football League

NFL odds: NFC East team gaining favor with bettors

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes