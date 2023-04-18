Patrick Mahomes on Jalen Hurts' massive contract: 'He deserves it'
Jalen Hurts not only became the highest-paid player in NFL history by average annual value thanks to the new contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles that he signed on Monday, he knocked Patrick Mahomes out of the top-five earners in the league by that metric.
Hurts will earn an NFL-record $51 million per year under his extension, bumping Mahomes, who makes $45 million per year, down to sixth on the list of top current earners. But Mahomes, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a dramatic comeback victory over Hurts and the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, showed no resentment towards his quarterback peer when speaking to the media hours after news of Hurts' extension broke on Monday.
"Congrats to him," Mahomes said, per NFL Media. "He deserves it. He's someone that plays the position the right way. He goes about his business the right way. That's why they were in the Super Bowl, and he played a great game in the Super Bowl. He proved a lot of people wrong that were still doubting him."
Hurts, a second-round pick by the Eagles in 2020, went 27-for-38 for 304 yards and one passing touchdown while also rushing for 70 yards and three more touchdowns in the Super Bowl, a heroic effort that fell just short as Mahomes went 21-for-27 with three passing touchdowns in the Chiefs' 38-35 victory. Mahomes, the 2022 NFL MVP, also won his second Super Bowl MVP for his efforts.
[Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree to largest extension in NFL history]
The matchup between Mahomes and Hurts marked the first time in NFL history that two Black quarterbacks started against each other in the Super Bowl.
The other quarterbacks currently making more annually on their contracts than Mahomes are: Aaron Rodgers ($50.27 million per year), Russell Wilson ($48.5 million per year), Kyler Murray ($46.1 million per year) and Deshaun Watson ($46 million per year), per Spotrac.
Read more:
- Jalen Hurts' record-setting extension a priceless decision for Eagles
- What Jalen Hurts’ contract means for Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson
- Damar Hamlin fully cleared to return to football following cardiac arrest
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson attends USFL game to watch son play
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings, board: 100 best available players
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picks
- 2023 USFL odds: Title lines for every team; Stallions, Generals co-favorites
- NASCAR takeaways: Christopher Bell conquers Bristol dirt for first 2023 win
- MLB power rankings: Rays remain hot; Dodgers and Astros still sputtering
- USWNT's Mallory Swanson diagnosed with torn patella tendon
- 2023 NBA playoff bracket, picture set: First round matchups
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings, board: 100 best available playersWhy Shannon Sharpe thinks Travis Kelce is the NFL's best tight endEarly NFL bettors backing Detroit Lions to win Super Bowl, NFC in 2023-24
- 2023 NFL Draft order: Every pick for all seven rounds2023 NFL Draft odds: First overall pick lines, C.J. Stroud favorite to go No. 12023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at the top; how do free agents affect projections?
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picksNFL Free Agency Grades: Every major signing so far for each teamBen Roethlisberger on Lamar Jackson: 'You don't really fear his accuracy'
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings, board: 100 best available playersWhy Shannon Sharpe thinks Travis Kelce is the NFL's best tight endEarly NFL bettors backing Detroit Lions to win Super Bowl, NFC in 2023-24
- 2023 NFL Draft order: Every pick for all seven rounds2023 NFL Draft odds: First overall pick lines, C.J. Stroud favorite to go No. 12023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at the top; how do free agents affect projections?
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picksNFL Free Agency Grades: Every major signing so far for each teamBen Roethlisberger on Lamar Jackson: 'You don't really fear his accuracy'